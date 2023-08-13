It was a season of volleyball championships in 2022 as Pendleton Heights won another Madison County title and Daleville and Madison-Grant advanced to regional finals for the second straight year.
The three teams graduated much of the area’s top talent but figure to remain favorites to stay on top in 2023.
Adding to the excitement for the upcoming season are four schools with first-year coaches — including 2016 Johnny Wilson Award winner Taylor Noone at Elwood — a 17-win Lapel team that graduated no players and Frankton playing its second season at the Class 3A level and coming off a 26-win season that included sharing the Central Indiana Conference title with the Argylls.
Elwood and Shenandoah opened their seasons on the road Saturday, but the campaign begins in earnest with a full slate of games Monday, including the Frankton-Lapel rivalry at the home of the Bulldogs.
Here is a glance at area teams ahead of the 2023 season:
ALEXANDRIA
Coach: Sara Benson (first season); 2022: 16-16; Key losses: Addy Warren, Kayden Jones (transfer), Elli Closser, Alyssa Ryan, Aubrey Baer, Ashlynn Duckworth; Expected to return: Allie Clark, Adrianna Miron, Kailyn Flowers, Megan Sayre.
ANDERSON
No information provided.
ANDERSON PREP
Coach: Jacie Dickerson (second season); 2022: 2-17; Key returning players: Julia Smith, Kaylynn Orr, Makenzie Armstrong, Alivia Peoples, Victoria Cox; Newcomers to watch: Cortney Arteritano, Maleah Eldridge; Potential breakout: Jamaya Turner.
Outlook: “For this season, we expect to shock the ones who doubted us and uplift the ones who support us,” Dickerson said.
DALEVILLE
Coach: Gayle Hicks (first season); 2022: 24-9, sectional champions; Key losses: Ava Papai, Amarah McPhaul, Emilee Finley, Mallory Engbrecht, Abby Reed, Lauren Finley; Key returning players: Emi Cukrowicz, Trishell Johnson, Emma Voss, Kate Stecher; Newcomers to watch: Cassidy Rees, Kelsi Kahalekomo; Potential breakout: Maddie Rees.
Outlook: “This year’s group knows they have to work hard and earn their success,” Hicks said. “They are all ready to step up and accomplish their goals. They would love to win three sectional titles in a row and succeed even further in postseason.”
ELWOOD
Coach: Taylor Noone (first season); 2022: 6-23; Key losses: None; Key returning athletes: Savannah Garcia, Raeghan Wisehart, Nicole Durm, Kennedy Heim, Kendra Sallee, Alivia Boston, Madison Parkhurst, Trinity Bryan; Newcomer to watch: Breelyn Norris; Potential breakout: Sam Dockery.
Outlook: “Our team is going to be that scrappy, hard-nosed team that will not go down without a fight,” Noone said. “We have worked all offseason and preseason drilling that mentality into the girls’ heads and making them mentally tough.”
FRANKTON
Coach: Beth Sperry (sixth season); 2022: 26-7, Co-CIC champions; Key losses: Adayna Key, Addie Brobston, Makena Alexander, Mackenzie Long, Alivia Swisher, Sydney Duncan; Key returning athletes: Holli Klettheimer, Emma Sperry, Claire Duncan; Newcomers to watch: Ann Curtis, Macy Curtis; Potential breakout: Alyvia Woodruff, Duncan.
Outlook: “I think some might think this is a rebuilding year since we lost seven seniors, but I like to think of it as a reloading year,” Coach Sperry said. “We have a lot of players that played offseason and improved a ton. Our team will be a lot of fun to watch this year.”
LAPEL
Coach: Hilary Eppert (11th season); 2022: 17-11; Key losses: Sophie Jackley (injury); Expected to return: Tatum Harper, Myleigh Carpenter, Taylor Mroz, Karlie Jannings, Maryn Landis, Elizabeth Stern, Lauren Paska; Newcomer to watch: Laniah Wills.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN
Coach: Anna Ritz (second season); 2022: 7-12; Key losses: Josephina Carpenter, Reeve Jarrell, Lucero Hernandez; Key returning players: Ada Erny, Nicki Warren; Newcomer to watch: Ellayna Cates; Potential breakout: Sydney Wagner.
Outlook: “Our team motto is ‘Champions Play as One’ for this season. This team is mixed with returning varsity players and completely new to the sport players,” Ritz said. “My goal for these girls is to see them work together, play as one and rely on each other’s skills to play the best game possible. It’s not about having a winning record for us but playing a good, solid game of volleyball that we can walk away from feeling proud and accomplished.”
MADISON-GRANT
Coach: Kayla Jump (fifth season); 2022: 27-6, CIC, Grant 4, sectional champions; Key losses: Daya Greene, Alexis Baney; Key returning players: Maddy Moore, Maegan Wilson, Demie Havens, Ella Brummet; Potential breakout: Reese Box.
Outlook: “Although we lost only two players, they were all-state and school-record setting players,” Jump said. “Our goals remain the same. Play your best, work hard and be successful in everything you do. Our seniors have multiple sectionals and Grant 4 championships in a row, and they are determined to continue that this season.”
PENDLETON HEIGHTS
Coach: Blair Barksdale (eighth season); 2022: 23-11, Madison County champions; Key losses: Ramsey Gary, Hannah Grile, Ava Phillips, Whitney Warfel; Expected to return: Tessa Hannon, Mikala Ross, Chloe Carpenter, Annie Canada.
SHENANDOAH
Coach: Judy Trennepohl (first season); 2022: 3-23; Key loss: Kayla Muterspaugh; Key returning players: Josie Patterson, Haley Hughes, Kaelyn Castor; Newcomer to watch: Addison Swenk.
Outlook: “We are in a building year,” Trennepohl said. “We have made many changes, and the girls have been extremely receptive. ‘Believe in Us’ is a phrase chosen by the team to represent all of Shenandoah volleyball. It’s going to be an exciting season.”