MIDDLETOWN – Wapahani is a basketball program that many teams in the state would want to replicate.
The visiting Raiders flexed their fundamentals early and often Friday night against Shenandoah on the way to a 65-24 victory.
But no matter how good the visiting Raiders are, Shenandoah coach Rick Ellsworth expected better than a 41-point deficit.
“That’s the disappointing thing,” Ellsworth said. “We like to come out and compete. We wrote on the board, compete each possession. We know they’re good, we know they can shoot it. The problem is, you can’t let the guys that can shoot it from 25 feet get going. And we allowed them to get going.”
This game was over almost immediately. Aidan Franks started the game with a 3-pointer, Nathan Nelson scored inside, and Isaac Andrews hit a three and then scored on a rebound putback, and boom, it was 10-0.
Once Shenandoah got on the board to make it 12-2 on a basket by senior Kenny Troxel, Wapahani scored 17 straight to end the first quarter, which ended 29-2.
It was 36-2 before Shenandoah scored again, and it was 47-8 at halftime. Ellsworth was an assistant coach three years ago when Shenandoah’s players in the class of 2021 were juniors. He compared this Wapahani team to that Shenandoah team.
“I talked to coach Luce before the game, and our junior year, that’s how Wapahani is now. They’re clicking on all cylinders, a 21-game winning streak, they share the ball, they got guys that can shoot it, they don’t try to do too much on defense, just enough, and they rebound.”
Wapahani was crisp in all phases of the game. Passes were consistently on target, Andrews and Franks were on top of their shooting game, Nelson and his teammates controlled the boards at both ends of the floor, and the defense extended and applied pressure at all points.
Senior Carson Brookbank showed some never-give-up attitude in the second half, scoring four in the third and three in the fourth, and a 7-0 Shenandoah run was a small indicator of life. But not nearly enough.
Brookbank finished with nine points and Troxel with six, as the two seniors accounted for 15 of the team’s 24 points.
“I was proud of my seniors tonight,” Ellsworth said. “Kenny Troxel came out, we talked in there, Kenny’s not 130 pounds dripping wet, but he plays hard, and has heart. And Carson came along, the competitor came out and he started trying to hold guys up to the standard and get them up, and being a leader which he is.”
Wapahani improved to 21-1 and has won 21 straight games since a two-point loss in the season opener.
Shenandoah (9-13) now has four days and two practices to get ready for the sectional, with 18-5 Northeastern waiting for a Tuesday night matchup in the Class 2A sectional that will be played at Shenandoah.
“We’re going to come out and compete in practice, and play who wants to be here,” Ellsworth said. “We told them, if you don’t want to come back …. We had some guys that kind of played like their done with the season.”
In the JV game, Wapahani won 62-22. Aiden Coffey and Aaron Roberts each scored six points for Shenandoah.