ANDERSON -- Following the 2021-22 season, the Pendleton Heights girls basketball team graduated three key players. For some teams, losing that many prominent athletes can shake up a program and force an adjustment period.
But that situation can become an opportunity for someone to step out of the shadows. That is how sophomore Kaycie Warfel pictured it.
“I think (the team) looks to me as a role player, and I know that I need to fill that spot,” Warfel said. “… (Going into the season), I knew that I needed to step up and be that girl.”
Arabian fans are certain she more than delivered on that idea.
Warfel led the team in eight statistical categories, including points per game (20.2), steals per game (4), and free-throw percentage (70%).
But to Warfel, her successful season was not enough.
“It's good knowing that I'm still young and I still have a lot more work to do,” she said.
While some may be surprised by her success, second-year head coach Nick Rogers is not one of those people.
“You see how dynamic she is,” Rogers said. “… Especially when she can get out in transition with a head of steam with not many people back. She's definitely special, and she's continuing to add things to her game.”
But Warfel is not the only one in her family who has helped the team. Her older sister, Whitney, has played for the Arabians for the last four seasons and recently committed to Mount St. Joseph in Cincinnati.
A third Warfel sister, Aubree, will be a freshman this year.
“Sometimes you get into fights here and there,” Kaycie Warfel said smiling. “But it's nothing too bad. At the end of the day, it's fun to go home with them together.”
Rogers believes the relationships between the sisters can be an excellent example for the other Arabians.
“I think the relationship between each sister is a little different,” he said. “It's just something we work on and try to build just like we would with the rest of our team.”
Regarding her athletic career in the future, Warfel has already talked to a few different schools. So far, she has not decided and is open to different opportunities. But whatever she chooses, she has an idea of what she wants.
“I'm just looking for a homey feeling,” she said. “Nothing too big or too small. Something perfect for me.”
But before that decision arrives, she still has two years left of high school. She ended this season in the Class Basketball All-Star Futures game, finishing with 12 points, four rebounds and two steals.
Even though her summer is just getting started, Warfel is already looking at next season and has a game plan for what she needs to do.
“(I need) to keep pushing myself, keep doing as good as I can do and especially pull some of my teammates so we can play better as a team,” she said.