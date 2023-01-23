PENDLETON — Kaycie and Whitney Warfel combined for 50 points in Pendleton Heights' 67-54 girls basketball senior night win over North Central on Monday.
North Central forward Kaitlyn Hoff made a 3-pointer to give the Panthers (7-14) an early lead. Kaycie Warfel retaliated by dashing through the defense and finishing a layup at the rim. The sophomore later euro-stepped her way to the basket on consecutive possessions and scored 12 of the Arabians’ 14 points in the first quarter.
To begin the second quarter, Hoff secured a steal and finished a fastbreak layup. Pendleton Heights senior Ava Kate Phillips responded by banking in a corner 3-pointer. Both teams battled and traded baskets as the Panthers cut the deficit to 25-24 late in the first half.
"The lack of effort from the five people out there on the court was disappointing,” North Central coach DeeAnn Ramey said. “We got to work together as a team. When we put it all together, we are pretty good, but we just did not put it together.”
Kaycie Warfel then drilled a 3-pointer and Whitney Warfel made an and-1 layup to give the Arabians a 31-24 lead at the break. Over the next 10 minutes of action, the Arabians (14-8) attacked the paint and went on a 27-6 scoring run. Berkley Shelton got engaged on the glass and finished the win with 12 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.
Whitney Warfel banked in a midrange jump shot to open the second half and extend the lead. Kaycie Warfel continued her showcase against the North Central trap by splitting the defenders and finishing a contested layup. The sophomore finished the game with 31 points on 10-for-15 shooting from the floor.
“They continue to find a way, and both of them (Warfels) were kind of banged up,” PH coach Nick Rogers said. “Being able to gut out a performance like that, that is what champions are made of.”
North Central found success in the fourth quarter by pouncing on the full-court traps and securing several steals for transition layups. Senior guard Trinity Archey scored eight of her 12 points in the fourth quarter to put the Panthers back in the game.
“When we get out of rotation, we have struggled with fouling,” Rogers said. “When we don’t have our regular guard playing, that makes things extremely difficult for us.”
The Panthers secured six steals to storm back and cut the deficit to 57-53, forcing a timeout by Rogers. Rogers acknowledged North Central was a tough matchup for Pendleton Heights. He noted the Arabians executed but must find ways to get stops.
“From our perspective, no matter what we did, it was a lack of effort on our part,” Ramey said. “We came out in the first half and we were not ready to play.”
The Arabians outscored the Panthers 6-0 in the final minute of the first half and finished the game on a 10-1 scoring run to pull away late. A late technical foul against North Central senior Nakiya Harris after Whitney Warfel finished an and-1 layup sealed the win for the Arabians. Whitney Warfel scored 19 points.
“We are continuing to hit our peak as we move closer to February, and we have got to have more mental toughness down the stretch,” Rogers said.
Pendleton Heights will travel on a back-to-back Tuesday against Class 4A No. 2 Noblesville (20-3) for a tough final battle of the regular season. The Arabians will compete against Greenfield Central in the sectional opener Jan. 31.