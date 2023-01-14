PENDLETON — Kaycie and Whitney Warfel combined for 48 points Saturday night in Pendleton Heights' 65-32 home girls basketball victory over Rushville.
Early in the game, Briley Munchel hit a corner 3-pointer to give Rushville its only lead. Kaycie Warfel retaliated for Pendleton Heights by hitting a baseline jumper, and Whitney Warfel followed up by scoring on consecutive layups. The Arabians (11-8) went on to outscore the Lions 20-3 to end the first quarter with a massive lead.
“We have really made a commitment to defending for 32 minutes and being involved,” Pendleton Heights coach Nick Rogers said. “You hear me yell out at them at times about composure and having discipline. When we can do that, great things are going to happen for us.”
Pendleton Heights held Rushville to just five field goals in the first half. The Warfels dominated the glass in the second quarter by aggressively scoring on putback layups. Kaycie Warfel put on a dazzling offensive display, featuring elite range from all areas of the court. Both Warfels outscored Rushville, combining for 30 of the Arabians’ 36 first-half points.
Kaycie Warfel continued her floor-general masterclass by delivering dimes on consecutive possessions to open the second half. The sophomore later stole the rock and finished coast-to-coast with her left hand to force a timeout and give the Arabians a 31-point lead. The Lions (9-12) did not surpass the Arabians’ first-quarter team total until there were under 10 minutes left in regulation.
“We have been searching for a full 32-minute performance,” Rogers said. “Our last two games, New Pal and tonight, we did that.”
Whitney Warfel showcased her post moves on several occasions by banking in a signature spinning fadeaway jump shot. The senior finished with a season-high 25 points, grabbed six rebounds and swatted away four blocks. Rogers acknowledged her post-up moves have developed the most in her senior campaign, and she is scratching the surface to fully showcase her skills.
“Whit has really gotten to the point where she is putting in work on the block and competing,” Rogers said.
Rogers believes sharing the basketball elevates the game for every player on the team. Freshman Olivia Jones knocked down two 3-pointers and led the Arabians with six assists in the win.
“I was blown away to see that many assists on the stat sheet and to see back-to-back performances in a setting that you are going to have to be in for the sectional,” Rogers said. “We have to continue to inch forward as we move to February.”
Rogers said a sprinkler burst in the Pendleton Heights main gymnasium on Christmas, which flooded the school hallways, damaged the hardwood and caused Saturday’s game to be moved to the middle school gym.
Pendleton Heights will travel to Lapel on Tuesday for an enticing Madison County championship game rematch against the Bulldogs (14-5).