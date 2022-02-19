LAPORTE – In the final 30 seconds of Saturday’s Class 2A north semistate, the Frankton girls basketball team needed somebody to step up and make a difference.
Fortunately, the Eagles have no shortage of big-time playmakers.
This time it was senior guard Bailee Webb’s turn to play the starring role. She drove the baseline with her left hand to score the go-ahead basket with 16 seconds remaining and then held a long inbound pass tight after a defensive stop as the buzzer sounded on Frankton’s 35-34 victory against No. 4 Fairfield.
“It just finally all hit me, like, ‘We did it. We’re going back to state,’” Webb said of her thoughts as her teammates surrounded her near midcourt. “It was so surreal and amazing.”
It was also classic Eagles basketball.
With 1:59 remaining, Fairfield star Brea Garber scored on the block to put the Falcons ahead 34-33. It was no surprise the ball went into the University of Indianapolis-bound junior, who scored the last of her game-high 16 points on the basket.
But there was much more mystery as to whom would take the final shot for Frankton. The Eagles have three seniors capable of handling the ball with the game on the line and at least a pair of sophomores who can be equally trusted.
The plan coming out of an inbounds play wasn’t to find a particular shooter. It was simply to get the best possible shot.
“I think that’s why we’re here,” senior guard Lauryn Bates said of the team’s balance. “We could depend on anybody that’s on the floor because anybody could have the game of their life. So it doesn’t really matter if it’s me or if it’s Bailee or if it’s Emma Sperry. We know that we’re gonna get the job done.”
Sperry led the team with 15 points – scoring 13 in the first half – and Bates scored nine of her 12 points in the second half. But it was Webb who found the ball in her hands with the game on the line.
Cagney Utterback found the senior on the baseline after receiving a pass from Webb near the top of the key. Webb drove the baseline, instinctively switched the ball to her left hand and banked the ball off the glass with 16 seconds left.
It was a tough week for Webb, who was surprisingly left off the All-Central Indiana Conference team. It was no surprise, however, she delivered when her team needed her most.
“She’s an all-conference player,” Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker said. “She’s an all-state player. She does everything that she is asked to do. Whether it’s (set a) screen, whether it’s dive on a loose ball, whether it’s defend the best player (on the opposing team), she’s always going to do what’s best for the team.
“And if we get her that touch there (at the end of the game), I know she is going to take a high percentage shot for the team -- not for personal glory but for the team -- and that’s just what kind of kid she is.”
Webb’s numbers didn’t jump off the stat sheet Saturday.
She scored six points on 3-of-6 shooting, adding two rebounds, an assist and a steal. But, as usual, her impact extended far beyond the box score.
The steal, for instance, came with 4:22 remaining and the Eagles nursing a one-point lead. While still sitting on the floor, Webb threw an outlet pass to Bates for a layup to extend the lead.
Little moments like that have Frankton headed back to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for its second state finals appearance in three years.
Webb was a sophomore when the Eagles made their first trip to Indianapolis in 2020. She and her senior teammates learned then that details matter in the postseason.
That experience again made the difference against Fairfield.
“That first run was so different for us as sophomores,” Webb said. “But, with that experience, we know now as seniors what it takes to get here. It’s a lot of hard work and never giving up, and that’s what we did to get here right now.”
