ANDERSON – Why does everybody love Norman Anderson?
That question, in many ways, was the genesis for this story.
And it was formed not in the wake of Saturday’s 69-51 victory against Daleville that delivered Liberty Christian’s second straight – and eighth overall – boys basketball sectional championship.
Instead, the question arose some 11 months ago when Anderson officially was named the successor to athletic director Jason Chappell as the Lions’ varsity head coach. Back then – before a single point was scored, game was won or net was cut down – there already was a buzz coursing through the hallways of the old school building on Columbus Avenue.
The gist of that buzz? Everybody loves Coach Norm.
Tuesday, following a practice in preparation for this weekend’s regional showdown against Class 1A No. 2 Fountain Central at Frankfort, the question of why was posed to Liberty Christian senior Kobe Watson.
“He’s a very lovable dude,” Watson said. “He gives a lot back to the city, and he’s a great basketball coach. So what’s there not to love?”
Simple. Concise. Efficient.
Watson has been tutored by Anderson as either a JV or varsity coach during his entire basketball life with the Lions. So it stands to reason his answer displays the very qualities Anderson has instilled on the court for this program.
There is no wasted posturing with Anderson. His message is simple. His methods are concise. And his delivery is efficient.
His primary goal is to turn his players into young men – and, in one case, a young woman – who are prepared for the challenges they’ll face off the basketball court long after they hang up their uniforms for the last time.
Along that journey, they should also pick up skills and knowledge that will help them find success in the game.
Nothing that’s happened during this 15-9 season that will continue Saturday at historic Case Arena – from a grueling early season tournament in Evansville to the championship pep rally at The Den following the sectional – is the result of happenstance.
From the moment Liberty Christian lost to Lafayette Central Catholic 65-45 in last year’s regional final, the expectation has been to return to this stage and bring about a different outcome.
The regular season was difficult by design.
“We’ve seen everything,” Anderson said. “I tried to put – we designed this schedule to where we’ll see speed. We’ll see slow-it-down basketball. We’ll see methodical (play). We’ve seen the size. We’ve seen guys that can shoot, guys that can drive. So anything that we see in this tournament won’t be unfamiliar with us.
“We could’ve easily put together a schedule to where we win 20 games, but that doesn’t benefit us. That doesn’t benefit my kids. My kids want to play against the best, so I put them out there against the best.”
My kids.
The answer to the question that gave birth to this story lies there.
Anderson’s repeated use of that term is an indication of the family atmosphere that permeates the Lions’ program. When he came to Liberty Christian as a JV coach during the 2019-20 season, he found a home.
And that new home immediately embraced him in return.
On Senior Night a few weeks ago, after the players and managers were introduced to the crowd and as the ceremony was coming to an end, guard Jayden Wooten took the microphone. He had one more person he wanted to honor – Coach Norm.
The theme was family and the way the first-year head coach cares about his players as much off the court as he does on it.
“He still pushes us to do our best,” senior Tae’Shaun Menifield said. “He encourages us a lot as we grow. As a senior, he wants us to lead the team. And he said that this is our last go-around, so it’s really on us how everything goes. But he pushes us every day.”
There are seven seniors on this year’s roster, including Shameel Cleverain who is playing on the boys team because Liberty Christian did not have enough players to field a girls basketball team this season.
After checking in during the final minutes against the Broncos on Saturday, Cleverain is believed to be the first girl to play for a boys sectional champion in Indiana.
Anderson made history of his own as the first Black head coach to win a boys basketball sectional title in Madison County.
But it’s not the wins or the acclaim that cause him to pause and gather his emotions during an interview. It’s the players.
Why does everybody love Norman Anderson?
The simple answer is because he loved everybody first.
“We had a pep rally the other night, and it almost brought me to tears just thinking about when it’s over, these guys are gonna be gone,” Anderson said. “If, as a coach, you do your job to raise them to be productive citizens, to be good husbands, good fathers, to be men -- and when it’s over, my job will be done, and I’ll be that mentor to those guys.
“So they’ve grown. We’ve grown together, and we want to accomplish some goals together as well.”