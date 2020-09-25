ANDERSON — Anderson scored first for the first time this season Friday night, on an improbable defensive play.
The inevitable soon arrived for the Indians, by way of an avalanche of Kokomo scores.
Kokomo shook off Marcus Armstrong’s strip-and-score with a number of blockbuster plays of its own, and it went on to a 53-12 romp at Collier Field.
Anderson — which has found establishing depth to be a challenge — fell to 0-6 and 0-4 in the North Central Conference and dropped its 13th straight dating to last year.
“We understand tonight was not what we wanted,” Anderson coach Ron Qualls said. “But we also understand that we’re a better football team than that. The disappointing part is we didn’t get to show it in front of our home fans.”
Armstrong provided the Indians’ main highlight of the evening 3 1/2 minutes into the contest. He relieved Wildkat back Plez Lawrence of the ball at the Kokomo 35-yard line, then took control of it and raced into the end zone, and Anderson was ahead.
And Lawrence made sure that didn’t happen again. He ended with four touchdowns and 157 yards on 13 carries.
Lawrence scored on runs of 7 and 57 yards later in the first quarter, and burst for 49 and 3 yards in the second period, the latter putting Kokomo ahead 46-6.
Other big plays in the first half for the Wildkats (3-3, 2-2) were a 63-yard TD pass from Evan Barker to Torian Smith and a 35-yard pick-6 by Ta’Shy Stewart.
Anderson also exploded late in the first half but had nothing to show for it. An apparent 57-yard score from Armstrong to Curtis Lewis was brought back by an offensive pass interference penalty, and AJ Ivy ran a kickoff 60 yards, but the Indians couldn’t cash in.
With Kokomo ahead 46-6 at the half, Anderson played the second half with a running clock, and it was the fifth time it has happened to the Indians this season.
Anderson was able to convert after a long play midway through the third quarter.
Armstrong took a kickoff 71 yards to the Kokomo 2 and on the next play, Connor Stephenson — who has split quarterback duties with Armstrong — took it in, and it was 53-12.
Armstrong had three receptions for 46 yards and completed one pass for 14, and Stephenson was 7-of-10 for 68 yards.
“When one or two kids get dinged up and your numbers are lower and when you’re playing a team a big as (Kokomo is), you’re going to get beat down a little bit,” Qualls said. “It’s a size piece, and right now it’s a numbers piece for us.”
Qualls has been stuck on 99 career wins since Week 3 of last season, when Anderson beat Muncie Central. He had only 30 players suit up Friday.
Anderson hosts Arsenal Tech next Friday.
