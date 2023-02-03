SELMA — For the second time in a month, the Lapel girls basketball team will look to end a very long championship drought.
Laniah Wills scored 17 of her game-high 27 points in the second half and brought down a career-high 21 rebounds to lift the Bulldogs to a 58-56 win over Alexandria in the Sectional 40 semifinals at Wapahani on Friday night.
Madison County champions for the first time since 2008, Lapel (18-7) will seek its first sectional championship since 2007 Saturday night when it returns to Wapahani to face Winchester (19-6), a rematch of a season-opening 66-52 home loss.
Lapel coach Zach Newby knows both teams will be far different than when they met back in November.
“It’s going to be two completely different teams than played the first time,” he said. “We’re going to come out, hopefully with a better start, go toe to toe and hopefully we can find a way to win.”
But before Lapel and its young star could move on to Saturday, it had to contend with the Tigers and their own prodigious scorer.
After the teams combined for just 34 points and an 18-16 Alexandria lead in the first half, the third quarter became a high-scoring offensive show.
Jaylee Hubble hit a 3-point basket to give the Bulldogs their first lead at 19-18 and supplied the first of nine lead changes in the third quarter. Peyton Pulley answered with a three for the Tigers before Wills scored on consecutive possessions — one on a feed from Kerith Renihan and another on a rebound basket — and Jacklynn Hosier scored inside to tie the game at 23-23.
Wills scored the next four Lapel points while Cali Crum and Hosier scored inside. Hubble and Hosier then exchanged 3-point baskets before a Wills putback put Lapel on top 32-30. Hosier responded with a 3-point basket to give Alexandria a 33-32 advantage. Consecutive scores from Lapel reserves Rosemary Likens and AnnaLee Stow put the Bulldogs on top for good at 36-33.
By the time the third quarter ended, the teams combined for 46 points in the period alone with Lapel holding a 42-38 lead.
Wills scored 14 points in the third herself and said both teams seemed to find their offensive rhythm after halftime.
“(Hosier) scored, then I scored and it was back-to-back, and the teams recognized that’s how it’s going to be,” she said. “I think it made our energy go higher and made us more aggressive.”
Her coach added Alexandria not double-teaming Wills — who scored a career-high 30 points in an earlier meeting against the Tigers — caught the Bulldogs by surprise in the first half.
“I really thought they would double (Wills), and they didn’t. That’s kind of the reason she only had one point in the first quarter because we weren’t looking for her,” Newby said. “We should have been. … We were off balance because they were taking away what we worked on.”
While the Bulldogs committed just five turnovers in the second half after nine first-half miscues, Lapel struggled at the free throw line. It was 10-for-16 in the fourth quarter, including 4-for-10 after Poynter hit three in a row for a 55-45 lead, the biggest of the game for the Bulldogs.
But Charleigh Baledge drove for two and Hosier banked home a 3-pointer to pull the Tigers within six. Another Hosier basket sandwiched by a pair of free throw misses by Lapel allowed the Tigers to make it a two-possession game.
But Hosier’s next attempt missed, resulting in the 21st rebound for Wills. Crum made a free throw with four seconds remaining, and Hosier hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the final points of the night.
After a pair of Hosier free throws gave Alexandria its biggest lead of the first half at 18-8, Wills led a Bulldogs’ rally to close the half, scoring six points during an 8-0 run to close the half.
The freshman scored in the paint to start the run before Poynter drove for two more. Wills then scored when Poynter found her under the basket and made it consecutive scores on a rebound basket to cap the eight-point burst.
Hosier finished with 25 points while Crum — along with Maya King, one of just two seniors on the roster — added 12 points and five rebounds in her final game. The balance of the Tigers’ roster — including Hosier, Baledge (eight points), Pulley (seven points) and Lily Harpe (five assists) — are underclassmen.
“A lot of the reason our young team had some success is because our two seniors were accepting of their roles,” Alex coach Mickey Hosier said. “We’re excited. We’re close.”
Poynter finished with 14 points for Lapel while Likens handed out five assists off the Bulldogs’ bench.