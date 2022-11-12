LAPEL — After surrendering 66 points in each of Lapel’s season-opening losses to Winchester and Heritage Christian, coach Zach Newby knew the Bulldogs needed to refocus on their defensive efforts heading into a third straight contest against a quality opponent.
His team responded on that side of the ball, and two of his talented youngsters exploded on the offensive end of the court to firmly put Lapel in the win column for the first time this season.
Highly touted freshman Laniah Wills posted her third double-double in as many games with 21 points and 18 rebounds, and junior Maddy Poynter scored 21 points for the second straight game as the Bulldogs broke open a close contest with a dominant third quarter in a 71-54 win Saturday evening against Northeastern.
Both teams stand at 1-2 after the game, which was a three-point lead at halftime before Lapel took over in the third quarter.
After leading 29-26 at the break, Lapel traded baskets — several from 3-point range — with the Knights until Wills scored on consecutive possessions to push the advantage to seven points at 41-34. That began a 13-2 run in which she scored the first six points followed by Poynter sinking back-to-back 3-point baskets, converting the second into a four-point play when she was fouled, and the lead had ballooned to 50-36.
“I think it really brought the energy up to keep us going,” Poynter said. “We used that energy to keep pushing, and that’s how we built the lead.”
The quarter was capped by the fourth 3-point basket from Jaylee Hubble, and the Bulldogs led going to the fourth 53-38 and never let the Knights get to within 12 thereafter.
In the third quarter, the Bulldogs outscored Northeastern 24-12 and forced seven turnovers. Wills scored nine points and Poynter a dozen during the period.
“Defense has been the focus since Thursday night,” Newby said. “We had a practice at 6:30 Friday morning, and we did an hour and 20 minutes of shell drill. We practiced this morning, did another 30 minutes of shell drill. We have to be in help side.”
It continued a trend for Wills, ranked highly by multiple recruiting services nationally, of finding a rhythm in the second half of games. Just three games into her high school career, she is still not immune to early game nerves.
“Once we get going, I start to settle down, and I know there’s nothing to be nervous about,” Wills said. “I just have to play my game.”
“She was nervous to start, but I told her ‘When you get out there, it’s basketball and you know basketball,’” Newby added. “She just finds a way to score.”
For Poynter, the season started with an uncharacteristically poor shooting performance in a scoreless outing against Winchester. She has connected seven times in the last two games from 3-point range and has confidence the opener was an aberration.
“I think I’ve really grown as a player,” she said. “Last year, I would have really gotten down on myself. But I just laughed about it, brushed it off and came back the next game and that’s what happened.”
The Bulldogs had production up and down the lineup. Hubble scored 12 points — including nine in the first half — while senior point guard Kerith Renihan handed out six assists, Deannaya Haseman added eight points and three assists and Rosemary Likens came off Newby’s bench with five points, five assists and two steals.
“(Wills) and Maddy are super aggressive offensively, and you’ve got two kids who can really shoot it in Deannaya and Jaylee,” Newby said. “All Kerith does is everything, she controls it.
“A lot of teams, when they go to their bench, there’s a drop off. I don’t think that’s the case with us.”
Lapel held a 38-25 rebounding advantage for the game.
Northeastern’s 6-foot-3 junior Addison Mastriano led all players with 22 points and added six rebounds with three blocks and was the only Knights player in double-figures.
The Knights made five 3-point baskets — including three from Mastriano — to stay close in the first half.
“They hit some tough shots that had us up in arms,” Newby said.
Lapel travels to Wabash on Tuesday before a visit to arch-rival Frankton next Friday evening.
The Lapel junior varsity took control after a close first quarter and rolled to a 41-19 win over Northeastern. Sophomore Taylor Mroz led the Bulldogs with 17 points.