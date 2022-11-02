LAPEL — A late injury, early foul trouble and a lack of production from key players led to the ultimate downfall for Lapel in its girls basketball season opener Thursday.
It was a confluence of events coach Zach Newby said is not likely to combine in one game again.
Seniors Caitlyn Campbell and Morgan Lawrence combined to account for 51 points to lead Winchester to a 66-52 win over Lapel, spoiling an impressive debut for the Bulldogs prized freshman Laniah Wills.
Wills, who finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, missed the fourth quarter due to a lower leg cramp. She scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds in the third quarter alone to lead Lapel back from a 10-point halftime deficit to within two points entering the final period.
But she hit the floor after scoring to cut the Winchester lead to 45-43 with 32.1 seconds left in the third and did not return.
“It looked like she was starting to get going a little bit,” Newby said. “She was aggressive on the boards. She was getting buckets, looked good, then her calves started cramping up.”
Senior point guard Kerith Renihan tied the game on the first possession of the fourth quarter with a drive to the basket, but the Falcons scored the next eight points and Lapel could get no closer than six points the rest of the way.
Knowing several key players — Maddy Poynter, Deannaya Haseman, Renihan, AnnaLee Stow and Wills — are coming straight to basketball season from other sports and the likelihood of Poynter and Haseman combining to score just six points again is not good, there was little for Newby to complain about.
In fact, he was pleased with what he saw in the first game of the season.
“We knew coming in this would be a test,” he said. “I don’t think anyone is ready for Game 1. Nobody has put everything in. We were as ready as we could be. I was happy. People are going to roll their eyes when they read that in the paper, but there were a lot of things that happened tonight that I don’t presume will happen in very many games.”
Senior guard Jaylee Hubble came out firing for Lapel, connecting on all four of her first-quarter shots — including a pair from 3-point range — for 10 of her 12 points to push Lapel to a 15-11 lead after one.
But early foul trouble for both Haseman and Poynter led to an 18-0 second-quarter run by Winchester to take the lead into halftime.
Renihan and Rosemary Likens finished with nine points each while Poynter — held scoreless — led all players with four assists.
Winchester made 26 of 30 free throws in the game, compared to 11 of 18 for Lapel, and committed just five turnovers.
“When you make more free throws than the other team shoots, you’re not going to (lose),” Newby said.
The opener is the first of three straight home games to open the season for Lapel. The Bulldogs will host Heritage Christian next Thursday and Northeastern on Nov. 12, just the beginning of a tough schedule Newby hopes will prepare the Bulldogs for the postseason later in the year.
That could mean a rematch with the Falcons in the sectional.
“Our schedule is definitely not what it was last year,” Newby said. “That’s on purpose. We want to play talent. We don’t care what our regular-season record looks like.”
Lapel took command in the second quarter of the junior varsity game and rolled to a 39-13 win over Winchester. Brooklyn Boles led the Bulldogs with nine points.