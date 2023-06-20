LAPEL – Few area athletes have entered their freshman season with as much hype as Lapel’s Laniah Wills this winter. Even fewer – if any – have delivered on that hype at Wills’ level.
The THB Sports Girls Breakout Athlete of the Year averaged 15.8 points and 12.4 rebounds while shooting 60% from the floor. Wills also helped the Bulldogs finish with a 22-8 overall record and win the program’s first Madison County title since 2007 and the first sectional and regional championships since 2006.
Wills was part of Lapel’s first girls basketball semistate championship, and the team fell just one point short of its first state title.
All of which came with defenses focused on the freshman center from Day 1.
“I was mostly surprised because it was my first year, and I knew there would be some hype, but I didn’t know it would be this much hype,” Wills told The Herald Bulletin in March. “I was really happy. I was really surprised because I was only a freshman, and I didn’t know how high school basketball would go. But I just played, and it turned out good.”
Wills joins an impressive list of girls breakout winners that includes Shenandoah basketball star Kathryn Perry (2018), Pendleton Heights softball star Kieli Ryan (2019), two-time state golf champion Macy Beeson of Lapel (2020) and Frankton softball star Makena Alexander (2021).
Daleville volleyball exchange student Julia Andreassa was last year’s winner after a sterling senior season.