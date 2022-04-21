LAPEL — Tod Windlan is on the move again after one season as boys basketball coach at Lapel.
In a widely shared screenshot of a group text message, the coach stated he had been informed by the Lapel administration his contract would not be renewed, an assertion that was confirmed by Frankton-Lapel Community Schools superintendent Robert Fields and Lapel principal John Willis.
“I can confirm that he’s not coming back,” Willis said.
Windlan guided the Bulldogs to a 13-12 campaign in 2021-22, his second as a boys basketball coach after one year at Sheridan. Lapel was his fourth job in as many years after a season each as girls coach at Greencastle and Kokomo.
He previously coached girls basketball at Carmel, Warren Central, Hamilton Heights, Delta, Highland and Frankton. Warren Central and Delta were also one-year stints, and his longest tenure at any stop was four years at Frankton and at Carmel. He took Hamilton Heights to the state finals in 2013.
“I wanted to end my career at Lapel, sad what can happen with weak Admin (sic),” Windlan’s message said.
This season, Windlan's Bulldogs advanced to the finals of both the Madison County tournament and Sectional 40.
Fields declined to speak on the specifics of the separation but took issue with Windlan’s depiction of the Lapel administration that made the decision.
“I wouldn’t describe them as weak,” Fields said of Willis and Lapel athletic director Bill Chase. “I hear that all the time from coaches who disagree with their decisions. I don’t see where you can say somebody is weak. Calling them in and telling them they’re not renewing their contract, that’s weak? I don’t know. I would not consider either of those guys weak.”
Willis declined to comment on Windlan’s message but said the school will move through a process to name a successor as soon as possible.
“We’re in discussions about that right now,” he said. “We want to do it as quickly as possible to give our kids opportunities throughout the summer and in spring workouts.”
Initial attempts to contact Windlan have been unsuccessful.
Windlan’s overall career record is 263-165 over 19 seasons.