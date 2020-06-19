ALEXANDRIA — Elite programs and elite student-athletes have a tendency to find one another.
Such is the case for Alexandria’s Cade Vernetti, the 2019 THB Sports Football Defensive Athlete of the Year, who will continue his gridiron career this fall at NAIA powerhouse Indiana Wesleyan University.
While IWU looks to recruit athletes from across the country, it also tries to avoid missing out on exceptional local talent. Vernetti was easy to see as Alexandria plays just a half-hour south of the home of the Wildcats in Marion.
“We try to cast a pretty wide net when it comes to recruiting,” IWU coach Jordan Langs said. “We have one coach who is responsible for recruiting local kids, and he did a good job of being out there on the search. We heard about Cade a little bit, but then I got his film across our table, and I liked how versatile he is and that he’s a multi-sport guy.”
For Vernetti, the 2020 Red Haven Award winner who established multiple Tigers football records for receiving and interceptions, the allure of playing for a winning program was strong. But it was the community at IWU that was the clincher during his decision-making process.
“I took a game day visit and the atmosphere is just amazing there,” Vernetti said. “It was a great feeling watching, and I just felt like that’s where I belonged. I took an overnight visit during basketball season, and it was everything that I thought it could be. The guys made me feel like family.”
A true triple threat for Alexandria on the football field as a receiver, defensive back and kick returner, Vernetti expects to focus on the defensive side of the ball at the college level. While he missed out on a chance to help the Tigers defend their 2019 baseball Class 2A state championship, he utilized the time to bulk up as he prepares to play cornerback or possibly safety for the Wildcats.
“I told them I would play wherever they needed me, and if they need me at receiver, I can do that, too,” Vernetti said. “I’m fine with any of it.”
Langs points out playing two ways at the college level is much more difficult than in high school, due in part to the complexity of receiving routes. He does not, however, rule out Vernetti contributing on special teams at some point.
“I’ve never coached a two-way player, not at this level,” Langs said. “Now maybe, as he gets older, he can help as a return guy. But defensive back is a really tough position, especially if you’re going to play safety, so it takes a lot of time and effort to play that position.”
There is a possibility Vernetti does not see the field this season. One reason is not all freshmen are physically ready to play at the level IWU plays.
“There is no official redshirt in the NAIA,” Langs said. “At this point in our program, we won’t use a freshman’s eligibility unless we have to. If Cade, or any freshman, is good enough to play, they’ll play, but if not, they’ll still maintain (that) year of eligibility.”
Having already lost his final baseball season this spring, Vernetti hopes the coronavirus does not take away his first collegiate football season as well.
“I’m anxious to see what this is going to turn into,” he said. “I’m still really excited and looking forward to it.”
Langs said one step already being taken is the reduction in games played as IWU is scheduled to play 10 games this season instead of the usual 11. He remains optimistic the season will happen and said work has already begun on ensuring the safety of the student-athletes this fall.
“We’re going to start bringing in a handful of guys, just to start working on our safety protocols and kind of ease ourselves into it,” Langs said. “We’ll just take it step by step and, as the governor and local and state health officials allow, we’ll follow those steps. It looks like it’s trending in the right direction, so whatever they’ll give us, we’ll take it.”
Vernetti will study exercise science this fall.
