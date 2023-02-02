ALEXANDRIA — For a high school athlete who occupies his fall with football and his winter with basketball, it can take some time to transition from the former to the latter.
For Nick Witte, who is a standout wide receiver for the Lapel football team, his basketball game is starting to round more into shape of late, and it couldn’t come at a better time for Bulldogs basketball coach Kevin Cherry.
“I thought the Madison County tourney was when we started to play like I expected us to,” Cherry said. “Just growth and maturity from all our guys in the locker room.”
“It took us about the first five weeks of the season before we got fully into it,” Witte said. “We definitely have a lot of confidence going forward. Our practices have been better, and we’ve been playing better.”
Generally, that time has been January and February, but specifically, that moment was at the six-minute mark of the fourth quarter at Alexandria on Thursday night.
Witte and fellow gridiron star Matthew Carpenter combined to stop the Tigers’ momentum with one pivotal possession, and the Bulldogs came out of The Jungle with a 55-39 win.
After outscoring the Tigers 21-8 in the second quarter for a 13-point halftime lead and building that advantage to as high as 15 points in the third quarter, Lapel (9-9) saw Alexandria (8-10) slowly chip away at the lead.
A James Ward rebound basket trimmed the deficit to single digits at 40-32 late in the third, and Owen Harpe drilled a 15-foot jumper with just over six minutes left in the game to draw the Tigers within 40-34, the closest they had been since Lapel held a 22-16 lead in the second period.
On Lapel’s next possession, Carson Cuneo — Alexandria’s second-leading scorer — picked up his fourth foul, putting Carpenter at the line for the bonus, which the Lapel junior missed. But Witte was there for the offensive rebound and passed the ball inside to Carpenter, where he drew Cuneo’s fifth foul of the night, sending a key Tigers player to the sideline for the remainder of the game.
“I thought it was the play of the game, the possession of the game,” Cherry said. “Nick made a fantastic rebound on the missed free throw. I thought this to myself on the bench, ‘That’s the football chemistry.’ Those kids are really tight from football, multi-sport kids playing together.”
Carpenter made the first free throw, and when he missed the second, there was Witte again on the offensive glass. He passed to Carpenter for a basket in the lane to push the lead back to nine at 43-34.
“I was just trying to pull the ball out and waste as much time as I could so everyone could get back up the court so we could run our offense,” Witte said.
It proved even bigger when Alexandria freshman Brady Gast sank a 3-pointer at the other end that potentially could have pulled the Tigers within three points.
But Jaden Cash, who scored 13 for the Bulldogs, buried a 3-pointer in response and started a 12-2 game-ending scoring run for Lapel. During the run, Witte added his third steal of the night and a transition layup. He led all players with five assists along with nine points, six rebounds and a blocked shot.
“I love it. Anything I can do to help my team win,” Witte said. “We have great chemistry, and I’m kind of the guy who starts that.”
The game was tied 12-12 after the first quarter, but Lapel turned eight Tigers second-quarter turnovers into a 21-8 run and a 32-20 halftime lead. Sophomore Bode Judge scored 13 of his game-high 14 points in the first half. His twin brother Brode — out much of the practice week with illness — added 12 points for Lapel.
Harpe and Braxton Pratt scored nine points each for the Tigers, with Pratt adding a team-best six rebounds.
“I actually thought everybody (played a good game),” Alex coach Marty Carroll said. “They made a winning play, and we make a losing play.”
Lapel will return home Tuesday for a game against Heritage Christian while the Tigers travel to Muncie Burris on Tuesday before returning to the Jungle for a Feb. 10 Central Indiana Conference matchup with Madison-Grant.
The Bulldogs dominated the junior varsity contest 64-49. Quinn Wilkins led the Bulldogs with 20 points while Luke Jones added 17 points. The Tigers were paced by 14 points from Mason Fuller and 11 from Kynzen Studebaker.