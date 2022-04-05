PENDLETON — The last time Pendleton Heights won a baseball sectional, it was after the team started with three straight losses. So there is no panic in coach Matt Vosburgh’s group after this year’s team dropped its first three contests.
And, despite a fourth straight setback Tuesday evening, Vosburgh saw some positives in his ballclub.
A fourth-inning grand slam by Yorktown’s J.D. Morris broke open a close game and spoiled an otherwise solid Arabians pitching effort as the Tigers remained unbeaten with a 10-4 win over PH.
Yorktown improved to 3-0 overall — all in Hoosier Heritage Conference games — while the Arabians fell to 0-4, with three losses coming in conference play.
Early injuries — including to sophomore Clint Miller and junior pitching ace Ricky Howell — have contributed to the adversity for the Arabians. But Vosburgh said he likes the team’s attitude, particularly from players who are experiencing varsity action for the first time in their careers.
“We’re not going to make excuses, and we’ve got some guys who are getting an opportunity to step up and perform that might not have gotten an opportunity as early as they have,” he said.
Pendleton Heights struck first in its second trip to the plate. Quinton DeVault led off the inning with a single and came all the way around to score when Jalen Jordan’s bunt up the third-base line resulted in a throwing error. Jordan scored two outs later on a single to center by Arabians starting pitcher Spencer Leppink.
From there, Yorktown southpaw Landon Case settled in, retired the next seven batters in a row with his variety of off-speed pitches and gave his offense a chance to get those runs back.
“I thought we had really good at-bats overall,” Vosburgh said. “He did an awesome job of keeping us off balance.”
A dropped third strike paved the way for the Tigers to even things up in the top of the third.
Leppink, who fanned five batters over 3 2/3 innings, struck out Yorktown’s Jayce Key to start the frame. But Key advanced all the way to second when catcher Nate Gilmet’s throw to first went down the right-field line.
One out later, Key scored on a sacrifice fly from Jacob Grim, and the Tigers evened things up on a walk to Cole Temple and an RBI double by Hayden Carrow.
But the Tigers took control for good in the fourth inning when the first five batters reached against Leppink.
Jackson Furnish and Garret Thurman started the inning with singles before Leppink walked Brayden Foltz to load the bases. Another walk to Key forced in the go-ahead run before Morris launched an 0-2 pitch over the fence in left for a 7-2 Tigers lead.
Morris later added an RBI sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, and Temple drove in two runs with a single in the sixth and a walk in the seventh to cap the Tigers' scoring.
Leppink allowed four hits, five walks and six earned runs, with most of the damage coming in the fourth inning.
“Spencer got his first taste of varsity baseball last week, last Tuesday,” Vosburgh said. “The one thing about Spencer, he’s a competitor. You don’t really question his drive or his tenacity on the mound. That’s just something that comes with him.”
The Arabians chipped away, scoring one in the fifth when Matthew Roark reached on an error, stole third and scored on a Caleb Frakes grounder. They added another run in the seventh on a Frakes single and a Gilmet sacrifice fly.
Clayton Turner was 3-for-4 for PH with a double.
The Tigers and Arabians will conclude their home-and-home conference doubleheader Wednesday when PH visits Yorktown at 6 p.m.