PENDLETON — Yorktown boys basketball survived a 55-49 Hoosier Heritage Conference victory over Pendleton Heights on Thursday.
Pendleton Heights found success by feeding the ball to Josiah Gustin early in the battle. The 6-foot-7 sophomore drove through the Tigers defense and finished at the rim to give the Arabians each of their two leads in the defeat.
Nate Tyler, the lone underclassman for Yorktown, nailed three straight 3-pointers to give the Tigers (13-5) an 18-10 advantage after the opening quarter. Tyler finished with a season-high 11 points and has discovered an impactful role on the varsity rotation.
“We had some injuries lately, so we had to bring him up from junior varsity and thrust him in the lineup all of the sudden,” Yorktown coach Matt Moulton said. “He has shown all year that he is capable of games like this, so it is not too much of a surprise.”
Yorktown seniors Jackson Furnish and AJ Dunn made a pair of teardrop floaters to extend the lead early in the second quarter. Moulton switched up the defense and assembled a 2-3 zone to cause havoc for the Arabians. He acknowledged when his team gets hands on the ball and creates deflections, the offense can benefit from the steals to transition offense.
Gustin closed the first half with an assertive two-handed slam to cut the deficit, but the Arabians went to the locker room trailing 26-19 at the break. His four impactful blocks on the defensive end kept the Arabians (5-13) within striking distance. The junior finished the game with 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Pendleton Heights forwards Evan Mozingo and Aaron Cookston traded a pair of 3-point baskets to cut the deficit to 30-25 early in the second half. Yorktown retaliated by amplifying the defensive pressure in the half court.
Jacob Grim then deflected a pass inside the paint, picked up the loose ball and finished the fastbreak at the rim. He scored 13 points and secured a season-high six steals for the Tigers in the victory.
Yorktown senior Peyton Fields connected on a corner 3-pointer early in the fourth to give the Tigers their biggest lead at 43-30. Moulton noted the Tigers received big contributions from the bench, and players in the second unit have stepped up when called upon.
Pendleton Heights sent the full-court trap and stormed back on a 11-2 scoring run, which included an acrobatic fastbreak layup made by Caden Sims. Gustin drilled a late pull-up 3-pointer in the final seconds, but the Tigers made all 12 free throws in the final three minutes to seal the victory at the charity stripe.
“I will take it. In a road conference game, you just get the heck out and escape with a win,” Moulton said.
The Tigers are 4-2 in conference play and have a full week of practice before a tough matchup against Jay County next Saturday.
Pendleton Heights remains winless through six conference games and will host the Muncie Central Bearcats (8-6) on Tuesday.