ANDERSON — The good news for Anderson softball is several alumni, including Sierra Cunningham, Kalin Hubble, Emma Kelley and Shelby Wright, are now on college softball rosters following outstanding careers with the Indians.
That, of course, is also the bad news. Those players, as well as seven total starters from last year’s 12-9 Madison County Tournament runners-up, are no longer on coach Rebecca Cronk’s roster.
While there may be little varsity experience for Anderson’s team this year, Cronk said there is plenty of young talent that will suit up for the Tribe. This includes a group of players she refers to as her “Sophomore Army.”
With the season either shortened considerably or possibly canceled, this could hurt the young Indians’ chances of developing. Not from a talent perspective, but from a team bonding and overall cohesion aspect.
“I think it hurts us, but it’s not as bad as it could be,” Cronk said. “We’ve got a sophomore army, essentially, and a freshman army on (junior varsity). But, getting these girls, who have never played varsity together in this way to cooperate, figure out what positions they are going to play and play in this way, we had just figured out who was going to be playing varsity and JV when this happened. … I think the nine that we have on the field … a lot of them play travel ball, so I’m not too worried about it. But it’s not going to be easy.”
Leading the way for Anderson’s sophomore crop is third baseman Lauryn Williams. She hit .348 last season and delivered five doubles and 13 RBI, which Cronk believes is just the beginning.
“Not only does she have the skill and the talent but she’s got the leadership quality about her,” Cronk said.
“I lift weights in offseason, play travel ball and volleyball in the fall, so I’m always trying to stay in shape,” Williams said. “I’ve definitely added a lot of pop, and I’m quicker with my swing.”
Williams, flashy shortstop Tamara Hendricks (.238) and emerging pitcher Jada Bliss (.297) are expected to pick up the leadership roles.
“The girls that played on varsity last year as freshmen, they were kind of thrown into things without floaties, so to speak,” Cronk said. “They’ve grown into it. Those three really understand what we mean by ‘You have to be mentally prepared to play varsity.’”
Bliss, who only pitched seven innings last season behind Wright, is expected to shoulder much of the pitching load. She will be aided by sophomore Jayden Lasley, a transfer from Lapel, and both will be pitching to sophomore catcher Kaytlynn Weir, who takes over Kelley’s role.
Cronk also expects sophomores Kyrstin Luyet and Kelsey Boyer to contribute at both the varsity and JV level, along with junior Alyssa Milburn.
Hannah Peckinpaugh (.194, 6 RBI at Shenandoah) will join Savannah Coon (.375) as key juniors for Cronk, who also believes Mariyah Summit is a freshman that could break out this season.
One senior who is looking to contribute after a season of injury is Idaisha Moody, who is projected at first base after playing just three games a year ago.
“I didn’t know how her knee was going to hold out. She really messed up her knee at Muncie Central last year,” Cronk said. “I think her and junior Christina Ziuchkovski will bounce back and forth at first base.”
While the players and coaches await the May 1 date when schools are scheduled to resume classes and teams can start practicing again, Cronk summed up the emotions being felt by all.
“There was some anger, there were some tears and there was some confusion,” Cronk said.
