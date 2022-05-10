DALEVILLE — Lacking experience at the varsity level, the early season has been a struggle for a Daleville softball team that has just one senior on the roster.
But little by little, the Broncos are showing improvement, as evidenced Tuesday evening against Wes-Del.
Although the Broncos fell to the Warriors 15-6 to fall to 2-5 on the season, they did two things very differently in the second meeting.
One, they avoided falling by run-rule and played the full seven innings and secondly, they halved the final deficit from an 18-1 loss just six days previously.
“We got beat 18-1 by that team there, but (tonight) we came out and competed for the most part,” first-year coach Jeremy Pattengale said. “Some of the hits they had probably should have been caught, and we know that. But we’ve got some good younger players coming, so the tables could be turned here in the next couple years.”
Broncos starting pitcher Emily Simmons was symbolic of the ups and downs that go with being a team that is learning how to play but has some good talent in spots now.
The first seven batters she faced reached base on six hits and a walk as the Warriors struck for four first-inning runs. But freshman phenom catcher Valyn Pattengale threw out a runner attempting to steal, and Simmons picked up a strikeout and threw out a batter at first to limit the damage.
The final two outs of the inning started a stretch where Simmons — a freshman herself — retired 10 batters in a row before a fourth-inning double by Kamryn Love.
“A lot of it is a confidence thing,” Coach Pattengale said. “You go out there and think you have to strike every one out and can’t let them put the ball in play. I teach all my kids to let them put it in play.”
Love later scored in the fourth on an error, and the Warriors plated three more in the fifth — 2 of which were unearned — and appeared poised to finish off another run-rule win when they scored three runs in the sixth. Wes-Del pitcher McKenzie Stark capped the sixth inning rally with a two-run home run off reliever Paige Petty for an 11-0 lead.
But the Broncos did fight back.
With one out, Syniah Walker and Cali Pattengale walked and Valyn Pattengale singled to load the bases. Petty walked to force in one run and — with two outs — Gracie Hamilton also drew a free pass to drive in a second run and extend the game.
The top of the Wes-Del (10-7) lineup again put up a crooked number on the scoreboard with four more in the seventh, including another RBI hit for Stark.
But the Broncos rallied again in the bottom of the seventh after Stark retired the first batter.
Simmons and Walker walked, and Cali Pattengale singled sharply to left to load the bases and bring Valyn Pattengale to the plate. She cleared the bases with a triple to left-center and scored herself on a throwing error to trim the lead to 15-6. Petty followed with a single, but Stark regrouped and retired the final two batters to end the contest.
“We have a few pretty good players, and any runners on base with Valyn coming up is usually a bad idea,” Coach Pattengale said of his daughter, now hitting .737 on the year after her 3-for-4 day. “She doesn’t get many good pitches to hit.”
A busy week for the Broncos continues Wednesday when they visit the Vikings of Blue River Valley before returning home for a Thursday tilt with Fort Wayne Canterbury.