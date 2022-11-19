FRANKTON – Frankton boys basketball fans are accustomed to cheering for a winning team. And despite a roster with limited varsity experience, veteran Eagles coach Brent Brobston is hopeful of continuing the tradition.
The Eagles, 13-10 last year, have had a winning record for 11 straight seasons, including five seasons of more than 20 victories and two state finals appearances. Brobston, starting his 15th year as Frankton’s varsity coach, has not coached a team with a sub-.500 record since his first three years guiding the Eagles.
“This is one of the younger teams we’ve ever had,” Brobston said. “But I love my team. They are listening, paying attention and working hard.”
Frankton graduated from last year’s team Harrison Schwinn and Jacob Davenport, who combined for 29 points per game.
This year’s roster has just three seniors, including returning starters Colin Gardner and Tyler Bates. Gardner, a 6-foot-5 post player, and Bates, a 6-0 perimeter player, will be counted on heavily to blend a group that is otherwise lacking varsity experience.
“Both guys had good offseasons and worked hard to be leaders,” Brobston said. “Gardner has worked hard at improving his game in the offseason. He’s going to have to be kind of our force in the interior. He’s got good skills around the rim. Our biggest thing with him is we’re going to need him to defend at the rim.
“Bates, he’s got to be able to play in a little different role, playing off the ball a little bit more. He can score points, is a good shooter, defends well and has put on weight to make him stronger.”
Gardner averaged 9.9 points and 4.5 rebounds last season, while Bates averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals.
After Gardner and Bates, Brobston is looking at seven or eight players who could all play a role in keeping fresh legs on the floor all night.
“I think we’re 9-10 deep that can rotate in,” he said.
That includes sophomore Joey Wright and junior Nate Moore, who Brobston said will be counted on to move up from the junior varsity and be key varsity players.
Others in the mix are senior Tyler Barton, junior Bubba Nunley and sophomores Brady Carmack, Jarrett Morris and Ty Everson.
“This is a team that we feel we can be successful with,” Brobston said. “We had a very successful JV season last year (15-5), but now it’s a whole new ballgame as they move up.”
The Eagles finished second in the Central Indiana Conference last year, finishing 6-1 with the only loss to Oak Hill. The Golden Eagles are loaded again this year, and Brobston pointed to Madison-Grant and Alexandria as strong teams in the league as well.