ANDERSON — Anderson Prep has just one senior on its girls basketball roster this season.
But the Jets appear to have enough young talent to help Kanyla Wills have an enjoyable final year.
Wills is the Jets’ point guard, and she’s supported by junior Julia Smith, sophomores Alivia Peoples and Kaylynn Orr and three freshmen.
Peoples, a 6-footer, is looking to build on a standout freshman season, and she’s off to a hot start, averaging 16 points, 15 rebounds, 6 steals and 3 blocks through the Jets’ first three games, all victories.
“She’s always been one of the tallest girls on the court, and she’s always known the game,” coach Josh Fathauer said. “This year she’s being a great leader. She brings the ball up the floor for us, and she gets them back on defense. She’s the captain of the team. She understands the game well enough that she knows where the next pass is going. She moves with the ball very well and gets in the passing lanes.”
Peoples’ classmate, Orr, has also been a double-digit scorer in the early games, averaging 10 points and 5 rebounds.
“She’s our glue,” Fathauer said. “She does everything that people don’t see. She’s not a flashy player, but she’s the most fundamental player on the team, whether it’s footwork on offense or defense. She’s the one person that if she wasn’t in the lineup we would probably struggle.”
The upperclassmen bring their own attributes. Wills has averaged 9 points and 3 assists in the early going, and she has shown improvement in her 3-point shooting.
“She’s one that leads by example,” Fathauer said. “She’s always there, but she’s quiet. I told her, ‘You’re a senior. I need you to be a leader.’ She’s slowly coming around to where she’s talking on the court.”
Smith, the junior, has averaged 4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals. Perhaps more important than her statistics is her intelligence.
“The one thing that she brings is she’s a very smart kid,” Fathauer said. “She gets straight A’s, and she plays great defense. She’s all over the place, like our defensive specialist. She’s so smart that she just catches on, puts good pressure on the ball and knows how to play defense well.”
Freshmen Arianna Flowers, Tameah Eldridge and Clara Fulton round out the roster to start the season. The Jets are hopeful some health and injury concerns will improve, but for now they are limited to seven healthy players.
Flowers is 6-foot and averaged 10 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals and 1 block in the team’s first three games.
“For her size, she is very athletic,” Fathauer said. “She gets up and down the floor, she runs the fast break and she’s growing every day, learning how to be a leader.”
Eldridge is only 5-foot tall, but she can bring the ball up, and she can shoot. Fulton knows the game of basketball and knows where to be on the floor.
“She’s a great 3-point shooter, and I tell her she has the green light,” Fathauer said.