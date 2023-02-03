HAGERSTOWN — Against Knightstown in the Sectional 41 semifinal Friday night, Shenandoah girls basketball coach Hayley Hunter was in her first postseason game in her first season with the Raiders.
When the final buzzer rang and Shenandoah claimed a 43-33 victory, the celebrations began, but there was only one thing on her mind.
“Good. Now we got another one. Job’s not done,” Hunter said.
It was a tightly contested first two minutes in host Hagerstown’s gymnasium, with early nerves on both sides of the ball evident.
“You have to remember, my team’s very, very young,” Hunter said. “So, none of them have played in this kind of stage ever. So a lot of them (were) very, very much shell-shocked.”
After regrouping quickly, Shenandoah (9-13) ended the first quarter up by six before the second quarter lulled again and both teams struggled to get shots to land.
A well-time 3-point shot from sophomore Aurora McKnight helped get the Raiders in rhythm and separate themselves from the Panthers (3-20) to go into halftime up by nine points. McKnight scored all three of Shenandoah’s 3-pointers and finished with 13 points.
“We want to have that momentum,” Hunter said. “There’s so much emotion and crowd and everything going on. We need to have that momentum going into (the) half.”
Coming out of the locker room, both teams made progress getting to the basket and getting buckets. Hunter highlighted deficiencies in free throw shooting after the game while McKnight focused on shots all around.
“I think we need to improve a lot on our shots, but we just need to keep putting all the effort into it,” McKnight said.
With a 10-point lead entering the final frame, Shenandoah tightened up the defense and focused on conservative shot selection in order to hold onto the lead.
With six fouls and about four minutes remaining in the game, Hunter’s calls for her team to “be smart” were consistent until the final seconds. She said her team heeded the calls well.
“I think they handled the pressure very well. That’s probably the best we’ve handled pressure,” Hunter said. “So we’re handling it at the right part of the season. Tomorrow night, it’s got to be a little bit cleaner.”
In the end, the Raiders earned the opportunity to win the program’s 16th IHSAA sectional championship. Freshman Gabrielle Patrick finished with 13 points to match McKnight’s tally.
“They’re very, very excited,” Hunter said. “Like I told them, ‘We got to earn another one,’ and they’re just excited they earned another one.”
McKnight highlighted the Raiders’ two seniors Kayla Muterspaugh and Carly Chandler after the game for their contributions to the young team. Muterspaugh had three points, and Chandler had four points.
“Our seniors did great tonight,” McKnight said. “I appreciate them. It’s hard being their last year, and it’ll get emotional after we are all finished.”
Shenandoah will face Union City (15-9) in the final after the Patriots defeated Northeastern 41-34. Tip time for the championship game is 7:30 p.m.
“I think we need to calm ourselves more and be more composed in the championship,” McKnight said.