MIDDLETOWN — Shenandoah’s girls basketball program is young and going through growing pains.
First-year coach Hayley Wilson is working to develop a team that can play as well as Friday night’s opponent.
The Raiders struggled offensively from the get-go, and that combined with some hot Blue River Valley shooting was an unfriendly combination. The end result was a 48-31 loss to the Vikings.
“It wasn’t necessarily off of our mistakes on defense, it was just the fact that our offense couldn’t get anything going,” Wilson said. “They were scoring transitional points off of our turnovers.”
The Raiders committed 10 first-quarter turnovers while only attempting five shots from the field. In one stretch Shenandoah turned the ball over on seven straight possessions, a combination of bad passes and poor ball control while battling Blue River’s tight defense.
“We were sharp offensively, and we shot the ball well,” Viking coach Terry Bales said. “I couldn’t ask for a better start.”
Shenandoah trailed 21-3 after the first quarter, and the Raiders didn’t score those points until freshman Gabby Patrick hit a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left in the quarter.
If you look at the final margin of 17 points, the Raiders essentially played the Vikings even after the first eight minutes. But it was a 20- and 25-point margin for much of the second and third quarters.
Sophomore Aurora McKnight came off the bench and hit two 3-pointers in the second quarter to give the Raider fans something to cheer about. Her shots didn’t fall consistently after that, but she finished with nine points to tie fellow sophomore Haley Hughes for team-high.
The Raiders started senior Kayla Muterspaugh, two sophomores and two freshmen. Wilson was hired just weeks before the season started and had to scramble to put together a game plan without the benefit of a team loaded with varsity experience. She is learning and growing on the fly along with the young players.
“We’re still trying to get into our groove offensively,” Wilson said. “It’s only the fourth game of the season, a lot of young players, still trying to find their shots, get used to the speed of the game.”
The Raiders are 1-3, with a game Saturday against Cambridge City followed by road games at Eastern Hancock and Frankton.
“We’re just trying to figure out what works best with these girls and what will help us be the most successful that we can be,” Wilson said.
Senior Maci Chamberlin led Blue River with 23 points.