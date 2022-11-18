ALEXANDRIA – There’s something special brewing within the Alexandria girls basketball program.
The win total over the past two seasons points to that trend, but Tigers head coach Mickey Hosier has known, or at least, suspected the possibility for much longer than those combined 39 victories.
Coming out of high school coaching retirement in 2020-21 after mentoring the middle school team, Hosier’s varsity Tigers finished 22-3 before losing a heartbreaker to Frankton in the sectional final with his daughter Gracyn on the team.
Last year, the Tigers won 17 games, including their first six and another six in a row before falling to Frankton, once again, in sectional.
In Year 3, the victories could remain on par for Hosier’s 22-player program, and it might not be a one-and-done situation. Not with 16 freshmen and sophomores rostered and a core group of up-and-comers that have been together most of their careers, including since Hosier helped coach them in sixth grade.
“We have some experience because we played some young kids last year, but we are pretty young throughout our program,” Hosier said. “We’re in a good place, but we definitely need to get better. We’re still young and kind of raw.”
Among the Tigers’ super seven rising sophomores are Hosier’s daughter Jacklynn, a feisty guard, who was second on the team in scoring as a true frosh with 13.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 4.1 steals per game and Lily Harpe, another returning starter.
Both, along with sophomores Olivia Jones, Avan McFall, Kylan McFall, Abby Gaines and Rylie Kellams, provide a steady flow of talent for the next few years.
Leadership, however, stems from the elders, namely returning starter Cali Crum (5.9 points, 4.8 rebounds per game), junior Peyton Pulley — a starter this season — and junior Morgan Baker, a Lapel transfer and Alexandria native.
“This group of kids, they’re just fun. We’ll get after them and our practices are tough and the way we play is tough, but they’re a fun group to be around and they want to do what we are asking them to do as coaches,” Hosier said. “From my experience, that’s the only thing you can ask of them. If they’re trying to do what is asked of them, then I can go home and sleep well at night.”
Sleeping on the Tigers this season would be a mistake, especially when facing their pressure defensive scheme and up-tempo offense steered by Jacklynn Hosier.
“The one thing that’s great is these kids that are sophomores that we coached for four or five years, we’ve always pressed and played a certain way. We want our program to be built on pace and pressure that we’re going to put on you offensively and defensively,” Coach Hosier said. “Those kids have been doing it so long that it’s second nature to them.”
The returnees are relaying knowledge to the newcomers in frosh Charleigh Baledge and Trinity Ford. More on-court experience is collectively teaching the Tigers what it could take to possibly end the program’s 20-year sectional championship drought.
“As a program, the thing that we’ve talked about is the last couple of years we’ve won a lot of games, but we haven’t won the right games yet,” Hosier said. “We might be a year away, but we want to try to get our picture on the wall. We talk about that a lot.”