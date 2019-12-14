ANDERSON – A young Anderson boys basketball team at times must look beyond the scoreboard to measure its progress this season.
Such was the case after Saturday’s 64-46 loss to Noblesville on Phil Buck Court.
The Indians (0-5) started two sophomores and two freshmen alongside senior Joseph Jones, and they fell behind early under a 3-point barrage from the Millers (3-3).
But, unlike Friday night’s loss against Arsenal Tech, they continued to fight for 32 minutes – a fact that did not go unnoticed by coach Mike Elliott.
“That’s what I want to see,” Elliott said. “Eventually, the numbers will work themselves out.”
After chasing around the athletic Titans the night before, the Tribe struggled to find its legs against Noblesville.
Anderson shot just 17-of-43 (39.5 percent) overall and was 1-of-15 from 3-point range.
Meanwhile, the Millers made three of their first four 3-point attempts and were 21-of-40 (52.5 percent) from the floor overall one night after suffering a grueling double-overtime loss against Carmel.
Alex Hunt, a 6-foot-5 senior, led Noblesville with 18 points on 5-of-7 shooting. He was also 8-of-9 at the free-throw line.
Junior Evan Wilson joined Hunt in double figures with 13 points, and junior Noah Harris and senior Jordan Gaddis finished with nine points each.
While those upperclassmen paced the Millers, Anderson relied on several players seeing their first varsity action this year.
Freshman Latrell White had the most encouraging night. At 6-5, he drew the tough defensive assignment against Hunt, be he managed to pour in a team-high 12 points of his own and added a team-high eight rebounds.
“Latrell had a really good night,” Elliott said. “He’s a freshman trying to figure out just how to get it done playing against a senior. It all builds up to something.”
Sophomore Tyrelle Wills also finished in double figures with 10 points for the Tribe.
But Anderson simply couldn’t keep pace with the Millers.
Wilson sank a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter as Noblesville raced out to a 19-8 lead, and that seemed to open up the lane for Hunt and others.
The Millers led 21-10 at the end of one quarter and 33-20 at the half. The Indians made a 6-0 run early in the second quarter to cut the deficit to seven points, but Noblesville answered with eight straight points of its own.
The Millers’ lead never dropped below double digits again.
“Noblesville’s pretty disciplined,” Elliott said. “They run their stuff over and over again till you fall asleep. The next thing you know somebody’s wide open in the paint.”
After the hot start beyond the arc, the Millers made just one more 3-pointer the rest of the way and finished 4-of-13 from 3-point range.
But they were 17-of-27 (63 percent) inside the arc and 18-of-23 (78.3 percent) at the free-throw line.
The Indians also fared well from 2-point range (16-of-28, 57.1 percent) but would have liked to have converted better at the free-throw line (11-of-17, 64.7 percent) and cut down on their turnovers (15).
It’s all part of a learning process for a team with a roster still in flux.
Sophomore Davyeon Turner, the leading returning scorer, did not play for an undisclosed reason, and junior Marcus Armstrong is recovering from lingering injuries suffered during the football season.
Armstrong is expected to return after the Christmas break.
Meanwhile, Anderson’s ongoing on-court education will continue next Friday at Muncie Central. The Indians will play the second game of a girls-boys doubleheader at the re-opened Muncie Central Fieldhouse.
“We like to say we’re not going through it, we’re growing through it,” Elliott said of his young team’s progress. “We’ve got some guys who are learning how to be varsity guys.”
Elliott credited assistant coaches Kojak Fuller, Jamares McCloud, Norman Anderson, Josh Bellamy, Brandon Evans and FreSan Reese with providing him with perspective.
Whenever he gets discouraged with the team’s development, they’re there to remind him things aren’t always as bad as they might seem.
Elliott, in turn, is sharing the positive vibes with his players.
“Now I have to show them what they do well,” Elliott said. “My staff is doing a really good job of keeping me level-headed.”
