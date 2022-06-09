MUNCIE — While their scores were not low enough to advance to the state finals, two area golfers each had to feel a sense of redemption following their final round of the season — and of the career for one.
Advancing to the regional for the second straight year, Shenandoah senior Jordan Zody wrapped up his career with a 12-over par 83, a four-shot improvement over his initial trip to The Players Club in Muncie in 2021, while Pendleton Heights junior Cohen Gray finished at 84 a year after missing out on qualifying for regional by a single stroke.
Both players also finished their rounds on a positive note.
For Zody, who admitted to struggling with his putter most of the day, the flatstick was kind to him on the final hole of his high school career.
After overcooking his approach to the 18th green, Zody found himself up against an adjacent street and needing to clear a greenside mound for any opportunity to save par.
His chip landed on the green and rolled past the cup, leaving Zody about a 15-foot attempt, which he promptly sank for his career-ending par.
“They told me it rolled off the road and came back inbounds,” he said. “I said, ‘You know what, let’s just go for it.’ I took a chop at it, it caught the top of the hill and just barely rolled down. It was a good shot. I’ll take it. I walked up to it, and that was the only putt I knew was going in.”
Gray’s day started well with an early birdie, and he was 1-under par through the first three holes.
But some struggles followed as he made the turn at 5-over par and a costly triple-bogey on the par-4 11th and double-bogey on the par-3 13th hole took him out of contention for advancement.
Gray did recover and made par on the last four holes, including a remarkable save on the par-4 17th, when he pulled his tee shot well left and was forced to play his approach shot from the second fairway next door.
“It was about 128 (yards), and I obviously had to get over the trap and I had a little wind helping me,” Gray said. “I pulled out the gap wedge. I just had to hit it firm and get it over the trap and hopefully land it on the green. I’m not necessarily going for the flag. I was just trying to get it over the trap and onto the green.”
He was successful and left himself a 6-foot birdie opportunity. Despite that birdie try hanging on the lip and settling for a tap-in par, Gray was all smiles as he walked the course with his playing partners from Richmond, New Castle and Yorktown.
“It was definitely fun to be here, and it was a cool experience,” he said. “Playing with the guys, they were all super nice and joking around the whole time.”
Gray expects to return to regional next year and hopes to bring his PH teammates along as the entire roster for the 2022 Madison County champs returns.
Zody meanwhile, is leaving behind a legacy that includes two regional trips and being a part of three consecutive Henry County titles from a time he will treasure.
“It’s been a great four years. I couldn’t be more blessed with this team,” he said. “This year, we definitely had the best team in my four years. We had a great season.”
“He has helped lay the foundation,” Raiders coach Thomas Zimmer said. “What he learned from kids that were ahead of him and how to pass that forward, that work ethic, that you’re not going to get better at golf by playing another nine holes. You’re going to get better by stopping, chipping and putting and working on different skills or aspects while you’re out there. Hopefully, the younger kids saw him do that.”