ANDERSON — Stacy Brewer was a notable snub from the 1995 girls basketball Indiana All-Star team.
But the former Highland star received an honor nearly as rare this week. Brewer is one of 18 players named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s Women’s Silver Anniversary Team for 2020.
After scoring 1,100 career points and compiling 555 rebounds, 220 assists and 194 steals for the Scots, Brewer was named first-team all-state by Hoosier Basketball Magazine and earned second-team all-state honors from the Associated Press and the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association.
Brewer also was named an All-American by Steet & Smith magazine and earned honorable mention on USA Today’s All-American teams.
She played college basketball at Penn State, but injuries limited her to just 74 games.
A noted scorer, Brewer averaged 18.1 points per game during her junior year at Highland and scored at a 17.6-point clip as a senior. The Scots won three sectional titles and two Olympic Conference championships during her career.
And Brewer was named all-sectional, all-Olympic Conference and all-Madison County in each of her four high school seasons.
She still resides in Anderson and coached the Anderson High School girls basketball team from 2003-07. Since 2015, she’s been the principal at Yorktown High School.
1995 Miss Basketball Stephanie White of Seeger leads the Silver Anniversary Team. She’s joined by East Chicago Central’s Tennille Adams, Brewer, Wood Memorial’s Haley (Harris) Broadway, Carmel’s Lisa (Williams) Burgess, Silver Creek’s Andrea (Baker) Castetter, Huntington North’s April Cunningham, Barr-Reeve’s Amber (Guinn) DeCoursey, Rushville’s Jennifer (Marlow) Drudge, Eastside’s Alison Edgar, Lake Central’s Kristina (Divjak) Eschmeyer, Mississinewa’s Laura (Talbott) Forbes, Rochester’s Sheila (McMillen) Keller, East Chicago Central’s Monica Maxwell, Fort Wayne Northrop’s Holly (Schneider) Miller, Pike Central’s Adrienne (Seitz) Runyan, Jennings County’s Kristi (Green) Sigler and North Knox’s Cindy (Kerns) Slagle.
The team will be honored during the Hall of Fame’s 19th annual women’s awards banquet April 25 at the Primo Banquet Hall in Indianapolis. Tickets can be reserved through the Hall’s website at www.hoopshall.com or by calling 765-529-1891.
