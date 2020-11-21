MIDDLETOWN — During the four years since they arrived at Shenandoah, seniors Kathryn Perry and Erikka Hill have rewritten the school’s record books and re-established the program as one of the best around. They were honored for their individual accomplishments prior to Saturday’s home opener against Cambridge City Lincoln with commemorative basketballs noting the milestones they have reached.
After this night against the Eagles, the Shenandoah athletic department will have to spring for another.
Hill scored 42 points, establishing a new single-game program scoring record, as the Raiders routed an outmanned Lincoln squad 90-6, a game that included 72 straight points scored by the home team.
Hill capped her historic evening with another milestone, her final points came on a 3-point basket — the first she made in her career. She also finished with 10 rebounds while Perry came up just short of recording a triple-double with 10 points, eight assists and nine steals.
“That was a Hail Mary,” Hill said. “The last time I tried one, I didn’t hit the rim or the board. I don’t make 3s. I leave that to Kat.”
Neither player took the court during the fourth quarter.
Before the opening tip, each was presented with three basketballs, one for each milestone they had accomplished before Saturday. Perry’s were for career steals and single-season scoring as well as the career scoring record, established in the team’s opener earlier in the week at Heritage Christian. Hill’s were for scoring 1,000 career points (reached during sectional last season), career rebounds and single-season rebounds.
Coach Dameon Wyatt, whose first year coincided with the duo’s arrival, said he knew early on both would be special, and that has proven to be true on and off the court.
“They came in as freshman and played every game as freshmen,” he said. “They’re so unselfish. Even in this situation, Erikka is still passing to other kids so they can get their points. … I can’t tell you what Kat and Erikka, and all the kids, but Kat and Erikka’s influences on others -- they impact other people’s lives in so many ways.”
Although aware of their own numbers, the idea the duo would set so many school records while playing side by side came as a surprise.
“I knew we had done it, but it didn’t really sink in,” Perry said. “It was pretty cool. It was a good environment. Honestly, neither of us knew we had broken the steals and the rebounds.”
Hill and Perry are the headliners for a senior class that includes Rachel Soden and Jenna Stewart that is now 62-16. Soden added 14 points and six steals while Stewart chipped in 10 points and six rebounds as all seven Raiders who suited up found their way into the scoresheet.
Wyatt said the focus for the players now is for more postseason success after last year’s run to the regional championship game.
“It’s been fun to be a part of,” Wyatt said. “I don’t think those kids knew going in what I thought I knew. I think the next thing for them is to get deeper in the tournament. All records aside, we want to make that run deep into the tournament and maybe, possibly hang another banner in this gym.”
Shenandoah (1-1) scored the first 18 points before Lincoln’s first basket. The Eagles did not score again until the final four points of the contest when they were down 90-2.
Shenandoah also took the junior varsity contest, going away with a 42-14 win. Sophomore Addie Pruett and freshman Madison Cooper shared Raiders' scoring honors with 15 points each.
The Raiders will be on the road for their next two contests, Tuesday at Eastern Hancock and a Friday trip to take on Class 2A’s third-ranked Frankton Eagles.
