MIDDLETOWN — There may be a risk at putting Erikka Hill at the point of the Shenandoah defense, but on Thursday against Daleville it was rewards for the Raiders.
Shenandoah outscored the Broncos 20-5 in the second quarter and the Lady Raiders remained a perfect 11-0 with a 63-38 victory.
The Raiders were already well on their way to gaining an upper hand, leading 23-12 after one quarter. But then Hill, who scored 10 of those 23 points while dominating the area near the hoop, moved to the point on a defense that challenged the Broncos right as they reached midcourt.
“She’s averaging 15 rebounds per game,” warned Shenandoah coach Dameon Wyatt. “That’s putting her a long way away from the basket.” It really doesn’t matter if the ball never gets shot on that end. That was the issue for the visitors in the second stanza as they got off only six shots compared to nine turnovers.
“We also risk getting her into foul trouble,” Wyatt said. Certainly a valid point but at game’s end she had but one personal.
So what makes it such a good move.
“She’s that good up there,” said Wyatt. “She leads our team in deflections. She actually thinks she can deflect every pass. She’s quick with her hands. She’s got a guard’s hands.”
Another bad sign for Daleville after one quarter was that of the Raiders’ 23 points; only two were notched by prolific scorer Kathryn Perry, who finished the game with eight points.
“We’ve been looking for players who will step up and take some big shots,” said Wyatt. In that first quarter, Rachel Soden had five points and Jenna Stewart four.
For the game, Soden was the only one who joined Hill (26 points, 14 rebounds) in double figures with 10 points. But Stewart was the most efficient, hitting all of her shots in scoring eight points. Holly Shepherd had seven points in the first half and didn’t shoot it in the second.
Daleville had just four players get into the scoring column and only six who played. Easily the most effective was Heather Pautler, who scored 16 points and had 10 boards for her double-double. She hit both of her 3-pointers and half of her 14 field goal attempts.
Audrey Voss joined her in double figures with 11 points. The Raiders won the rebound battle 38-28 and had just 10 turnovers despite playing 10 liberally. The Broncos finished with 20.
So Shenandoah doesn’t play again until Dec. 28 at home against New Castle.
“We are getting the results we want, but we’ve got things we need to work on,” said Wyatt, pointing to the 10 offensive rebounds his team gave up Thursday. “I want to celebrate 11-0, but I am never satisfied. We will practice a couple of times before Christmas. We’re looking for ways to get better. We’re not playing our best basketball yet.”
Daleville is 3-6 having had its two-game win streak snapped. The Broncos will return to the fray on Saturday at home as part of a girls/boys double-header against Wes-Del.
