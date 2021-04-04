MIDDLETOWN — Shenandoah has been named the Program of the Year the last two years at the THB Sports Awards and is positioned to make it three in a row with this spring’s lineup.
Erikka Hill is back to defend her 2019 state shot put championship after being denied the opportunity to do so last spring. Both the boys golf and girls tennis teams return enough strong pieces of their puzzles to go after Henry County titles, with Morgan Nation a candidate to make a deep postseason tennis run.
The baseball and softball teams will be young and talented and will be hoping to be competitive by the end of the season in very deep sectional and Mid-Eastern Conference fields.
BASEBALL
Head Coach: Ryan Painter (1st season); 2019: 13-10, Henry County champions; Key Losses: Jackson Campbell, Coleson White; Key Returning Players: Blake Surface, Tanner Goff, Wyatt Lowder; Newcomers to Watch: Rafe Hartley, Jasper Campbell, Lucas Mills, Jobe Robinson, Gabe Lowder, Carson Brookbank; Potential Breakout: Robinson
Outlook: “We are just ready to play some baseball,” Painter said in an email. “It’s been a long road back to get us to the point where we are setting up our spring season. I’m impressed with our athletes and their ability to overcome adversity after getting their 2020 spring season completely canceled.”
BOYS GOLF
Head Coach: Thom Zimmer (7th season); 2019: 10-6, Henry County champions; Key Losses: Daniel Chapman, Tommy Deley; Key Returning Players: Jordan Zody, Andrew Bennett; Newcomers to Watch: Tate Sanders, Cohen Shores, William Abbett, Landen Mathes, Landon Harter, Mason Shelton; Potential Breakout: Ryan Craig
Outlook: “As always, our No. 1 goal is to win the Henry County championship,” Zimmer said. “We want to be competitive in the Mid-Eastern Conference and continue to improve our placement and/or score.”
GIRLS TENNIS
Head Coach: Emily Whaley (1st season); 2019: 13-5, MEC champions; Key Returning Players: Nation, Sophia Wilkinson; Newcomers to Watch: Cori Allen, Reina Sherman, Hannah Zody; Potential Breakout: Allen, Sherman, Zody
Outlook: “We look to be lower in numbers this year, but the girls are excited to have a tennis season after missing out last year,” Whaley said in an email. “Their goals this year are to win the MEC Conference, Henry County and to be sectional champions. The girls are excited for the season to begin.”
SOFTBALL
Head Coach: Allison Merritt (4th season); 2019: 14-13, MEC co-champions; Key Losses: Kamryn Buck, Megan Hepfer Key; Returning Players: Meg Stanley, Bridget Lohrey, Kaylin Nolen, Kenedi Helms; Newcomers to Watch: Kat Perry, Kayla Muterspaugh, Alyssa Allen, Starlight Forshey, Emma Whittenburg, Elise Boyd; Potential Breakout: Sophomore class (Muterspaugh, Allen, Forshey, Whittenburg)
Outlook: “I, along with all spring coaches, am super grateful to have a season,” Merritt said in an email. “I could write many paragraphs of my outlook for the season because I am now more driven than I have ever been as a coach, and my athletes are just as driven. The Shenandoah softball athletes are strong, they are fast and they are determined this season. Many girls have spent multiple hours in the weight room, hitting lessons, pitching lessons, catching lessons and other lessons. These athletes want to be the best. The heart and determination is present in all Shenandoah softball players.”
TRACK AND FIELD
Head Coach: Adam Leach, Joe Bennett; 2019: Hill, state shot put champion; Gabe Young, sectional 200 champion; Key Losses: Young, Colton Monday, Josh Soden, Borru Kishpaugh, Madi Jenkins, Stormie Fitch, Skylar Counceller; Expected to Return: Hill, Justin Hummel, Cole Hughes, Seth Busby, Eli Manship, Adrean Akins, Holly Shepherd, Abby Buskirk, Hope Edwards, Rachel Soden, Jenna Stewart
Outlook: No further information provided
