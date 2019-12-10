MIDDLETOWN — The Shenandoah girls basketball team ensured its dominance on top of the Mid-Eastern Conference with a 54-50 win over Monroe Central on Tuesday.
The Raiders (9-0) started their season flawless, winning each of their first eight contests. In fact, their only games within 10 points were Saturday’s seven-point win at Cardinal Ritter and the Nov. 22 matchup at Blue River Valley that they won by five. Their performance has the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association ranking them No. 4 in Class 2A.
Their opponent, Monroe Central, also received some recognition from the ICGSA. Initially in the top five, the Golden Bears (4-3) have dropped to 10th due to back-to-back losses in the last week. The last being a 60-50 defeat at Winchester on Saturday. Headed into Tuesday, Monroe Central was especially motivated to secure the upset and get its season back on track.
The game began with an intensity that reflected a sectional final rather than a mid-season matchup. Both teams were not only fighting for control of the game, but the top spot in the Mid-Eastern Conference as well. The Raiders found stability in junior Erikka Hill, as her six points in the initial quarter matched the Shenandoah lead.
Shenandoah switched to a half court zone in the second quarter, causing havoc for the Bears offense. Unable to knock down open threes, Monroe Central tried to work the ball inside. All they seemed to find were the active Shenandoah hands on defense as they worked to extend the lead. The Lady Bears were held to just three points in the second quarter and trailed 23-13 at the break.
Monroe Central came out of the half motivated, scoring seven straight points and bringing their deficit back to a single possession. Back-to-back threes from junior Kathryn Perry killed the Lady Bear momentum, and nine points in the quarter from Hill helped to bring the lead back to seven.
“It wasn’t me, it was the way my teammates played,” Hill said. “We went in with a gameplan, try to filter the ball through me. When people double down on me, that leaves someone else open.”
The final quarter saw plenty of fouls and free throws. After maintaining the gap for the majority of the quarter, a three-point play with two minutes left from Monroe Central’s Hannah Bolton brought the lead to a possession and the fans to their feet. Perry dribbled the ball to the top of the key and sank a three, silencing the MC crowd as quickly as the cheering began. She later sank four critical free throws to guarantee the game would in her team’s favor.
Hill led Shenandoah with 26 points and Perry followed closely behind with 21. Jenna Stewart added six points for the Raiders.
Shenandoah had originally been scheduled for a week off after Tuesday’s matchup. But a game against Alexandria has been rescheduled to this Saturday at 5 p.m. and will be played in Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
“This game was our game to see how good could we really be,” coach Dameon Wyatt said. “I think now the kids will start believing. But we have a tough one at Bankers Life on Saturday. When you win a game like this, Saturday now becomes the next biggest game and we cannot have any let downs.”
