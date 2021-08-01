JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After her weekend at the U.S. Track and Field Junior Olympics, one has to wonder how many state titles Erikka Hill might have brought home if there were more than two throwing events at the high school level in Indiana.
Competing in the women’s 17-18-year age group, the 2021 Shenandoah graduate and future University of Miami Hurricane took home gold medals in both the shot put and the javelin while adding a top 10 and top 20 in her two other events.
Hill captured the IHSAA state shot put titles in 2019 and 2021 with distances of 44-foot-2 and 49-4.25, respectively, and took home the title Sunday with a throw of just over 48 feet. It was good enough to edge Julia Reglewski from Lake Villa, Illinois, by just over two feet.
In the javelin competition, one discipline not available to Hill during high school, she won with a throw of over 148 feet, outdistancing Jade Kwinn from Arizona by nearly eight feet.
Hill placed fourth at this year’s state finals with a discus throw of 133-10 and came in eighth in the national competition at just shy of 136 feet.
In the hammer throw, Hill was 19th after throwing 121 feet.
