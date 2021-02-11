All the focus is rightfully centered on who will be throwing passes for the Indianapolis Colts next season. But there’s still plenty of questions about who will be catching them as well.
T.Y. Hilton, the third-leading receiver in franchise history with 9,360 yards over nine seasons, is scheduled to become a free agent for the first time next month. He recently told freelance journalist Josina Anderson he’s looking forward to testing the market and believes the Colts want him back but a deal has “gotta work both ways.”
The 31-year-old wideout made $14.5 million last season in the final year of a five-year, $65 million extension that began in 2015. He led Indianapolis with 762 receiving yards on 56 catches and tied for the team lead with five touchdown receptions.
But he averaged just 13.6 yards per catch – the third-smallest total of his career – and has missed nine games over the past three seasons because of injuries.
The Colts have no questions about his toughness and have raved about Hilton’s locker-room presence. He willingly sacrificed his own numbers in an effort to help the offense overall and has set a high standard for young receivers.
During an appearance with Dan Dakich on Indianapolis’ 1070 The Fan, general manager Chris Ballard recently said he still sees Hilton as a significant contributor.
But the team doesn’t hold all the cards in this negotiation, and Hilton could be waiting for the quarterback situation to be resolved before setting his offseason priorities.
Either way, the open market will dictate Hilton’s salary demands and both sides seem to be willing to let that process play out.
“We’d love to see T.Y. back,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a recent video call with local media. “There is no question about it. He is such a great Colt – what a competitor and still has excellent skills and can take over a game. … Look, there is a business side to it. You want a guy back, but it has to fit into what you view, what the marketplace dictates and what other teams (get involved) and where someone’s value falls with the price sign.”
Hilton would be welcomed back with open arms as a franchise icon, mentor and contributor. But what if Indianapolis is outbid?
The cupboard isn’t bare, but there’s also not an obvious successor in place.
Zach Pascal – who led the team in receiving yards in 2019 and had 44 catches for 629 yards and five scores last season – is a restricted free agent but is expected to return. The 26-year-old has proven to be a bruising blocker and all-around contributor but is unlikely to evolve into a true No. 1 threat.
Rookie Michael Pittman Jr. has the best chance of reaching that ceiling. A second-round pick out of USC, he caught 40 passes for 503 yards and one score despite missing three games because of compartment leg syndrome.
“I think Michael Pittman is going to be a great player,” Ballard told Dakich. “I think you saw it (in 2020). If he doesn’t have the compartment syndrome and miss the three games – and that was a serious injury, and he fought to come back and it took a little time to get back. But I think you saw him gain (confidence). I think you saw at Tennessee (during the regular season) and in the playoff game versus Buffalo he was outstanding.”
Parris Campbell is another talented receiver battling injury woes. A freak knee injury cost him essentially the final 15 games this season after it appeared he was poised for a breakout campaign. Campbell caught six passes for 71 yards in the season opener at Jacksonville and seemed to be a perfect fit with quarterback Philip Rivers.
The accurate veteran was well positioned to maximize Campbell’s speed and open-field playmaking ability, but a knee injury on the second snap of the Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings ended the wide receiver’s season.
Despite the 23-year-old missing 23 games in his first two seasons, Ballard remains confident his future is bright.
“It was bad luck,” Ballard said of this year’s injury. “He gets hit on a fly sweep, a reverse, hits right on the knee. It’s just bad luck. He’s worked his butt off in rehab. He’s driven. He’s still young. He’s still talented. We think Parris is going to be a very valuable member of this team here going forward. So I still believe in him, think our coaches still believe in him. We’ll get him healthy, and we’ll get ready for camp and get ready to let him compete.”
Whether Hilton also will be part of that competition remains to be seen.
He’s proven he can adjust his game to account for age and other variables, and he’s been willing to do whatever it takes to sacrifice for the good of the team. But maybe the time has come to be a little selfish.
Hilton’s never had the opportunity to choose his NFL home, and he clearly wants to see what’s out there for him.
He should also know there will always be a place for him in Indy. At the right price.
“When all is said and done, I’m really hoping that it works out that we can work something out and Chris can work it out with T.Y. and his agent and we find a way there because we are a better football team with T.Y., and we love him as a legacy player and as a present player in how he can help us get to where we want to go,” Irsay said. “He is a great veteran and still has plenty of gas in the tank.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.