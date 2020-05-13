INDIANAPOLIS – T.Y. Hilton has big plans for 2020.
The 30-year-old wide receiver was racked by injuries a year ago, but he’s feeling good now, working out twice a day to ensure he’s in shape for the regular season and looking forward to playing with his ninth different quarterback during his ninth NFL season.
“I think it could be special,” Hilton said Wednesday during a conference call with local media. “I feel like the way I’m training, the way my body feels and Philip (Rivers) doing his thing, I feel like this can be an All-Pro year for me.”
It’s certain to be a pivotal year.
Hilton is entering the final season of his current contract and said he expects the next contract he signs to be his last. He wants that to come with the Indianapolis Colts – the only organization he’s ever played for after being drafted in the third round out of Florida International in 2012.
“I want to be a Colt for life, but it takes two sides,” Hilton said. “It is up to (owner) Mr. (Jim) Irsay and (general manager) Chris (Ballard) to get the job done. So, for me, I want to be a Colt. So you heard it from me.”
Hilton said there were preliminary talks with the team about an extension early in the offseason, but it’s been silent on that front since the majority of the country was shut down to help slow the spread of the coronavirus in March.
Aside from expressing a desire to remain in Indianapolis, Hilton doesn’t seem particularly motivated by the contract talks. He’s more focused on the way the 2019 season ended.
Hilton entered the year with high hopes, even after the sudden retirement of quarterback Andrew Luck in August. But he battled injuries throughout the season, missed a career-high six games and averaged a career-low 11.1 yards per reception.
It gave rise to questions about whether his body is breaking down and whether he can ever again be the game-breaking talent who has made four Pro Bowl appearances and led the league with 1,448 receiving yards in 2016.
Hilton doesn’t give much credence to those doubts, but he is fueled by last year’s 7-9 finish for other reasons.
“The motivation is I kind of let me teammates down last year by being hurt, being injured – things you really can’t control,” Hilton said. “It’s not like you are playing Madden and can cut injuries off. My main thing now is just getting my body back where it is, which I told you at the end of the season I’ll be 100%. So (I’m) just saying on top of my game.
“I am working out twice a day, so I don’t let my teammates down. I’m out there just doing what I am doing and just helping them out the best way I can. My motivation is to get back where I was, and that’s being on top of the game.”
In many ways, the Colts are counting on it.
Indianapolis drafted Michael Pittman Jr. in the second round out of Southern Cal, and head coach Frank Reich said the team envisions him growing into the No. 1 target some day. But the Colts know that process takes time, and mentorship from Hilton will help the rookie evolve.
The team is also counting on a bounce-back year from Parris Campbell, who played in just seven games as a rookie in 2019 because of a host of injuries.
The only other major addition to the passing game – aside from Rivers, of course – is tight end Trey Burton, who is coming off an injury-plagued season of his own after a breakout 2018 campaign for the Chicago Bears.
It all adds up to a familiar role for Hilton as the most proven offensive threat and the player opposing defenses will be most focused on leading up to game day.
“I expect the 2018 version of (Hilton),” Indianapolis offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said. “… If T.Y. stays healthy through the year, there is no doubt in my mind that that’s what we’ll see because he’s highly competitive, highly intelligent and he’s going to take advantage of his opportunities. He’s definitely still the main piece of this offense.
“T.Y. Hilton is who this pass offense runs through. I think about where we’re at – things will be schemed to get him the football. I know he’s worked hard on his body and worked hard through the offseason. He’s our guy. He’s our lead dog. He’s our alpha dog. If he stays healthy, the sky is the limit again for him.”
Hilton caught 76 passes for 1,270 yards and six touchdowns despite missing two games in 2018. He also played the final six weeks – including both playoff games – with a high and low sprain on the same ankle that kept him off the field and in the training room until game day.
He acknowledges the past two years have not been his best from a health standpoint, but Hilton sounds like a man driven to silence his critics.
“I’m self-motivated, but (the injuries last year) definitely did something to me,” Hilton said. “It added motivation to me. I missed a lot of games last year, and that’s something that can’t happen because my teammates need me on the field. So I’m doing everything I can.
“Like I said, I’m working out twice a day, just continuing to grind, continuing to get better and when it’s time for us to get back out there, everybody’s going to feel me.”
