There has been a major shake up in the driver alignment for the 2020 NNT IndyCar Series.
Several media outlets, including the Toronto Star, are reporting popular driver James Hinchcliffe will be looking for a ride next season.
Hinchcliffe was reportedly released Sunday from the Arrow Schmidt Peterson ride and will be replaced in the two-car team as a result of McLaren becoming a partner in the team.
The reports are indicating Patricio O’Ward will drive one of the cars after an effort to go to Formula One racing fell through, and the second driver will be Oliver Askew.
Askew won seven times in 2019 and was the IndyLights champion.
The team will enter one car in the Indianapolis 500 for former Formula One champion Fernando Alonso, who failed to make the starting field last year.
There has been some speculation the team could enter a fourth car in the Indianapolis 500 for Hinchcliffe.
Hinchcliffe has been a huge promoter of IndyCar since joining the series in 2011 and is the face for Honda in the American market as a result of numerous television commercial appearances.
I suspect Honda will work diligently to find the “Mayor of Hinchtown” a full-time IndyCar ride in 2020, but there are admittedly few options.
Some of the speculation is the Rahal Letterman Team might be willing to put together a deal to run a third car full-time along with rides for Graham Rahal and Takuma Sato.
That will all depend on sponsorship money.
IndyCar needs to find a way to encourage a team to put together a package of sponsorships to keep Hinchcliffe in the series.
The other news from IndyCar this week was ABC Supply, which has been a major sponsor for AJ Foyt Racing for 15 years, is scaling back its involvement.
Foyt Racing announced Tuesday that ABC Supply will be a sponsor for the team at the Indianapolis 500.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
The NASCAR Monster Energy Chase race at Martinsville was less than exciting with Martin Truex Jr. dominating the event to lock into the final championship race of the year.
I guess the only excitement was another fight involving Joey Logano, not a surprise, and Denny Hamlin.
In what is becoming a trend at NASCAR tracks, it was announced by Dover Downs it was removing up to one-third of the seating at the one-mile oval.
There has been a lot of speculation the Delaware track will only have one race after the 2020 season.
The reality is the days of NASCAR filling close to the capacity at the tracks it races at are over, as was evidenced by the large number of empty seats in Virginia.
This weekend is the All-American 400 at Nashville Speedway for pro and super late models.
Local drivers Dalton Armstrong and Greg VanAlst, the 2019 CRA Super Series champion, are both entered for the super late model race.
I was glad to see a former competitor at Anderson Speedway, Chris Hacker of Noblesville, is entered in the pro late model race along with Mason Keller.
