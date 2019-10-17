INDIANAPOLIS – The term “checkdown” often carries a negative connotation in football.
It’s loosely associated with a kind of surrender. When a big play is not available, the quarterback turns to his checkdown option to salvage a modest gain.
But it’s looked at a little differently in Indianapolis. Head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni value efficiency above all else.
A 6- or 7-yard gain in the right situation is just as important to an offense – and devastating to a defense – as a traditional deep ball.
And when the checkdown option is a weapon with the talent of second-year running back Nyheim Hines, there is big-play potential even in the short passing game.
“He’s probably the fastest dude on the field, and he presents such mismatches because of what he’s able to do out of the backfield,” quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. “And, when you can do things like that, you look at players around the league that get a lot of notoriety – the (Alvin) Kamaras and the (Christian) McCaffreys and things like that – but he kind of does a little bit of those same things. No disrespect to those guys, obviously, but just playing out of the backfield, he does that very well.”
There’s no doubt Brissett and Hines have a unique connection. They played together for one year at North Carolina State before Brissett was drafted in the third round by the New England Patriots in 2016. And they remain close friends.
Sometimes, it’s even like they can anticipate what the other man is thinking.
Hines insists he’s developed a kind of sixth sense about when Brissett is going to throw the ball. There is real-world calculation involved, reading the pocket and the defensive coverage and understanding how much time the quarterback has to release the pass.
But there’s also an intangible element.
“I think I just know how he thinks -- just playing with him that extra year in college -- and knowing how a quarterback thinks is everything,” Hines said. “Sometimes, it’s like I have just a timer in my head when I turn, and I promise you I’ll turn and the ball will be coming. Like on a spin move, I promise you something just told me to look, and the ball’s coming. So that helps a lot.”
Brissett suggests there’s no mystery here.
“The voice he’s probably hearing is actually me yelling his name,” the quarterback said with a laugh. “It’s a lot of times I yell his name, so that’s probably what he’s hearing, to be honest with you.”
Whatever the cause, Hines has been making big plays in big moments in the open field.
He began his college career as a wide receiver before switching to running back, and he spent time working at both positions as a rookie in training camp last year.
As a result, he reads a defense like a wide receiver. But he has a point of view closer to a quarterback behind the line of scrimmage.
Throw in natural talent – including a 4.38-second 40-yard dash – and it becomes easy to see why Brissett is so comfortable looking his running back’s way.
“He does a good job with understanding timing and just seams and cracks of when to get open and stuff like that,” Brissett said. “It makes it so much easier. Everybody’s like, ‘Oh, you check the ball down, you check the ball down.’ It’s like, (Hines is) probably the best at that. So it’s hard not to take it into consideration. He’s been making valuable yards for us in critical situations.”
The results are undeniable. Through five weeks, Hines has been targeted 21 times with 18 catches for 120 yards. The longest gain has been just 18 yards, but many of those targets have come on third down or in the red zone – high-leverage situations where trust between the quarterback and his receiver is of utmost importance.
“(Brissett has) got this feel for where Nyheim is and where he is going to be,” Sirianni said. “Even though a piece of paper may say, ‘Hey, you’re here on the checkdown,’ there are a lot of other variables that play into that.
“(Hines has) got to check protection. He may have to chip somebody on the edge and then get out into his route. Jacoby just has a good feel of where he is, and when the coverage dictates it, he finds him. Nyheim has been able to make a lot of plays with the ball in his hand after Jacoby has found him with some space.”
It’s no coincidence.
Quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady has worked hard with Brissett on looking for the checkdown and using it as a weapon. And it’s one of the many areas in which the Colts have seen improvement from their 26-year-old quarterback this year.
It’s also a point of emphasis for Hines. His physical gifts and mental acuity make him a good fit for the checkdown role.
But he never takes success for granted.
“One of the things that I like about him is he works so hard at it,” Reich said. “You think you either have that ability or you don’t in the open field. I think Nyheim pushes himself and really challenges himself every day out at practice. I just think you see that paying off. He’s the kind of guy we want to try to get him the ball in space.”
That’s especially true in the two-minute offense.
Defenses are more likely to sag back in those scenarios and attempt to take away the deep ball. That’s when Hines excels.
As a rookie, he often had other things on his mind. Ball security was near the top of his list after some preseason struggles holding onto the football.
But this year, Hines is thinking less and playing faster. He’s letting his instincts lead the way more often, and good things are happening on the field.
“When I’m in, I know there’s a chance I might get the ball,” Hines said. “Two-minute’s my thing. I like doing two-minute, and I just want to be there for the quarterback. Jacoby and I have a great connection, and Jacoby seems to always know where I’m at.
“That’s why I think, a lot of times, I get the ball. But when I catch the ball and turn around and there’s (blockers) and there’s space, it makes me happy. That’s what I do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.