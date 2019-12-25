INDIANAPOLIS – Chris Ballard is no stranger to superior return men.
The Indianapolis Colts general manager has first-hand experience with Devin Hester from his time as a scout with the Chicago Bears and with Tyreek Hill from his time in the front office with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Nyheim Hines has plenty of room to grow before joining those legends. But he took a couple of giant leaps in the right direction during Sunday’s 38-6 victory against the Carolina Panthers.
Hines scored on punt returns of 84 and 71 yards, becoming just the fifth player in NFL history to score on two punt returns of 70 or more yards in the same game.
His 195 total return yards set a franchise record for the Colts, and he was the first player league wide to return two punts for scores in a single-game since 2012.
Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay compared Hines to Hall of Famer Gayle Sayers after the game, and praise rolled in from all corners.
There was no denying his impact. Hines’ first return went for 50 yards to Carolina’s 36-yard line and set up the Colts’ first touchdown. His second was the 84-yard TD that gave Indianapolis a 14-0 lead less than halfway through the first quarter.
Hines’ 71-yard score put the Colts in front 31-6 in the fourth quarter and provided the dagger.
“It’s momentum plays,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “It’s hidden yardage. It just puts a lot of pressure on the other team. It’s just like hitting big chunk plays on offense. It’s amplified.
“And then it not only does that, it puts fear (in opponents). Once you do that, put two of those on tape like that, then you have the next opponent – and the next number of opponents – having to game plan for you.”
With the Colts (7-8) eliminated from the playoff chase, that’s exactly what Reich was looking for in the final two regular-season games.
Building blocks. Performances that can carry over to 2020 and lay a foundation for future success.
The pair of touchdowns gave Hines the NFL lead for the season, and he’s averaged 37.3 yards on seven punt returns since taking over for an injured Chester Rogers on Dec. 1.
The question on many fans’ minds after Sunday’s heroics was simple. What took so long for the team to move Hines back there?
The answer is complex.
Rogers was a more than adequate option. He was averaging a career-high 9.8 yards on 14 returns when he suffered a knee injury against the Tennessee Titans. That number would rank second behind the New York Jets’ Braxton Berrios (11.6) if Rogers had enough returns to qualify for the league lead.
Rogers got the job primarily because Hines botched his initial audition. His struggles as a rookie in the preseason last year caused the 23-year-old running back to stay off social media.
It also fueled Hines during extra sessions following every practice with assistant special teams coach Frank Ross. The initial focus was on ball security, but Hines came to approach the workouts like a backup quarterback.
He was always preparing to be the starter, and it has paid off this month.
“I was a little bit down, and I feel like I didn’t really have the confidence I needed to,” Hines said of his rookie struggles. “So maybe it was great that I had to wait a whole year to get another opportunity.”
Wide receiver Zach Pascal laughed out loud in the locker room Sunday when asked if he was surprised by Hines’ success.
There’s much internal debate about the fastest player on the roster, but Pascal narrows the choices down to Hines and rookie cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.
Hines was officially timed at 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2018, and he set personal-best times of 10.34 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.31 seconds in the 200 meters while competing for the track team at North Carolina State.
During his final season on the football field for the Wolfpack, Hines averaged 11.3 yards on 12 punt returns. He scored three combined touchdowns on punts and kickoffs during his college career.
“Nyheim is so tough,” said Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, also a teammate at N.C. State. “He’s fast, obviously. He’s one of those guys where you just have to get him the ball. He proved that (Sunday). He made great plays, and those guys that were protecting for him and blocking for him did a great job.”
Hines credits his family for his success. His twin sister, Nyah, also was a track star for the Wolfpack. And she regularly won races against her brother until they reached the age of 10.
“I think when I wasn’t the fastest person in the house, it probably drove me to just keep working hard,” Hines said Sunday.
Hard work never has been a problem.
Reich marvels at Hines’ attention to detail. Few players carry as much responsibility on Indianapolis’ roster, with Hines adding regular duties at running back and wide receiver to his return role.
No matter the assignment, Hines works diligently to perfect it.
Reich recalled Hines struggling with certain pass routes as a rookie before doubling down his efforts to master them. By the end of the season, he was among the most trusted Colts to run them.
The same is now true as a punt returner.
Whatever doubts lingered in the coaches’ minds about Hines’ early struggles have been erased.
And his star is now rapidly rising.
“That guy’s a world-class human being and a teammate,” Reich said. “I’m so happy for him.”
