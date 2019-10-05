CARMEL — The smallest school to advance to the 2019 IHSAA Girls Golf State Finals showed it had just as much heart and fight as any of the bigger schools on the course Friday and Saturday.
The little school that could proved it belonged.
Freshman Macy Beeson earned all-state honors for her efforts, which included an outstanding 1-over par 73 in the second round, as the Lapel Bulldogs placed 13th in the field of 15 teams at Prairie View this weekend.
Homestead won the team competition with a two-round total of 605, outdistancing the runners-up from Evansville North by 12 strokes.
Lapel’s 759 was better than Gibson Southern by five shots.
Lapel coach Dylan Crosley beamed with pride over his team — comprised of one senior, one sophomore and three freshmen — and what they have accomplished this season.
“I think this is a really good accomplishment,” Crosley said. “I told the girls, ‘Just go out there and have fun.’ In the meantime, I wanted them to do something good, and they did. They kept it together, and I couldn’t be more happy.”
The Bulldogs took on the grueling two-day, 36-hole event with no fear. Although there were some some struggles on their first nine holes Friday, those early jitters gave way to some solid golf from Lapel, particularly Beeson.
After a 9-over par 81 Friday, Beeson flirted with playing under par Saturday. Opening on the back nine, she made the turn at 33 (-3) while hitting eight of nine greens in regulation and five of six fairways.
“My goal was to hit greens and fairways today,” Beeson said. “Yesterday, my chipping wasn’t very good. So I knew if I hit the greens I would be fine.”
The bogey-free streak ended on Beeson’s 11th hole, the par-4 second, as she went on to tour the front nine at a 4-over par 40, with five pars and four bogeys.
With the point system used to evaluate accomplishments, Beeson’s total was good enough to earn all-state status, the first Lapel girls golfer to ever do so. Her 73 Saturday was also the best round by a Lapel girls golfer at the state finals, bettering the 78 carded in the second round by Natalia Campbell in 2015.
“I feel like I’ve played pretty good this entire season,” Beeson, whose worst 18-hole score of the year was an 81, said. “My first tournament was a little nerve wracking, but now I’ve gotten used to that.”
“She knew from the get-go that she was going to have a good day,” Crosley said of Beeson. “I liked it, and I told her just to go out there and have fun. She was having fun on her front nine.”
The one senior for Lapel, playing her final round, is Lauren Lutz. She improved on her first round of 100 with a 91 Saturday, finishing in 77th place with a 191.
Sophomore Chloe Renihan placed 87th with a 201, freshman Kerith Renihan was 92nd with a 213 and freshman Grace Martin was 95th with 236.
This state finals trip was valuable experience for a talented young team that has plenty of future promise.
“I’m really excited about this group of kids,” Crosley said. “They’re really good. They’re nice, go out and have fun, and that’s what I want.”
