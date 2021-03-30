Indiana’s historic 2020-21 women’s basketball season ended Monday night, as the fourth-seeded Hoosiers were unable to stop a deluge of 3-point shots in a 66-53 Elite Eight loss to three-seed Arizona at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
The NCAA Tournament run for the Hoosiers included wins over 13th-seed VCU, 12th-seed Belmont and an upset of top-seed North Carolina State. But IU’s stingy defense had no answers to stop Arizona star guard Aari McDonald, who scored 33 points. McDonald went 5-for-6 from 3-point range. As a team, Arizona made nine 3-pointers, while Indiana went 0-for-9 from the 3-point line.
McDonald’s quickness put IU’s defense in a bind, and the Hoosiers were forced to pack in their defense and give up open looks from 3-point range that Arizona knocked down.
“(McDonald's) as fast of a player as we’ve faced all year,” Moren said. “And she -- there is a reason why she scored 2,000-plus points in her career because she is a very difficult matchup. You try to play off of some of their people out there that you consider non-scorers, non-shooters, and then you get caught in some rotation issues, and then you give up some H.O.R.S.E. shots, as we call them, beyond the arc because you are trying to fly around and scramble.”
Despite giving up the long range shots, Indiana trailed just 54-50 with 5:05 remaining after a jumper from junior guard Grace Berger. But Arizona finished IU off with a 12-4 spurt to close the game, with Helena Peuyo beginning the run by sinking Arizona’s ninth and final 3-pointer.
“We gave up some open 3s,” Moren said. “That was the key. They average right around four, I think, four-and-a-half, maybe, a game, and they had nine tonight, and they shot the ball great this entire tournament. … That’s what we were willing to risk just to keep Aari McDonald from having layup city on us.”
Arizona (20-5) moves on to face UConn in the Final Four, after the Huskies survived in a controversial ending to beat Baylor 69-67 earlier Monday night.
Sophomore center Mackenzie Holmes led Indiana with 20 points, with Berger adding 15 points, four rebounds and four assists. Indiana trailed just 27-23 at halftime and 46-44 at the end of the third quarter before Arizona pulled away down the stretch.
“We wanted to be here longer,” Holmes said. “We were all pretty upset, and Coach Moren came in and talked to us, and we’ve just got to learn from this and pick our heads up and keep moving forward.”
Indiana finished its season 21-6, following up its first Sweet 16 trip in school history with its first Elite Eight trip after Saturday’s 73-70 upset win over N.C. State.
“We’ll reflect on this. We’ll have a lot of memories, but it also fuels you. It gives you motivation for wanting to be back here next year,” Moren said. “I’m hopeful that’s what it will do for us.”
Indiana will have four of its starters back next season, and possibly five if senior point guard Ali Patberg decides to return for a seventh year. Patberg has the option to take an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic. Holmes and Berger were both named to the All-Mercado Region team shortly after the game ended.
“We want this to be a regular thing,” Holmes said. “We don’t want this to be a surprise to have Indiana in the Elite Eight. We want it to be expected, and I think that having this opportunity gives us something to build off of, and we got an opportunity, and that’s all we can ask for, a chance to play on this stage. I think now we got a taste of it, all of us are going to be hungry for more. So I think it’s going to pay off in the end for us.”
