BLOOMINGTON -- Purdue didn’t know if star sophomore guard Jaden Ivey was going to be able to play Thursday night against rival Indiana.
Ivey suited up and, after an unproductive first half, put No. 4 Purdue in position to pull off another win against rival Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. But the Boilermakers came up short in a 68-65 loss before a raucous sell-out crowd of 17,300.
“My leg was bothering me all game. Even before the game I didn’t even know if I could play because of my groin,” Ivey said. “It took a lot of me to play.”
A projected NBA lottery pick, Ivey scored 19 of his game-high 21 points in the second half. He had a chance to send the game to overtime, but his banked 3-point attempt spun out of the rim at the buzzer, ending Purdue’s nine-game win streak against its in-state rival.
“At the end of the day, they had more energy than us,” Ivey said. “They hit tough shots during the game.”
It was a frustrating first half for Ivey, who scored his lone basket on a dunk and was whistled for a Flagrant 1 foul for knocking IU’s Trey Galloway to the floor along the baseline.
“He had a hip flexor in practice the other day,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “Just didn’t get in there. He lost his composure a little bit. Those are the type of things no matter what from a physical standpoint, you’ve got to stay locked in and not get those type of plays.”
But with Purdue down 37-28 at halftime, Ivey came out firing in the second half. His first 3-pointer cut IU’s lead to 37-31, with his second cutting IU’s lead to 41-39. Overall, Ivey scored eight of Purdue’s first 11 points in the second half.
Ivey thought his 3-point shot at the end of the game had a chance to go down. On the shot before that, Ivey air-balled along the baseline with Purdue down 66-65. He said he was trying to get a shot high off the rim for a big guy to get a rebound. Painter was hoping for Ivey to turn the corner and drive to the rim.
“You could see at the end he was kind of dragging a little bit,” Painter said. “He’s our guy with the most athleticism, so if you are trying to break people down and get to the rim, make things happen and create, he’s the one for us.”
FREE-THROW WOES
It was a tough night for both teams from the free-throw line. Nerves played a factor in front of a sell-out crowd, but it was more costly for Purdue, which went 7-of-17 from the charity stripe.
“We played well in the second half, but we have to make our free throws,” Painter said. “If you go 7-for-17 from the line, you are definitely going to look back on that.”
Purdue was equally shaky with the basketball. Indiana scored 15 points off 12 Purdue turnovers.
“Those two things are probably the most important things to help you win in tough games like this, in this environment,” Purdue forward Mason Gillis said. “If you can’t take care of the ball, it’s going to lead to their transition fast-break points, and if you can’t hit free throws, we can’t put people away. … We just have to take our time and knock them down in the future.”
Indiana went 14-for-24 from the line. IU forward Trayce Jackson-Davis missed a pair of free throws with the score tied at 63-63 and 1:33 remaining. But Jackson-Davis came back to make two free throws with 5.1 seconds left to seal the win.
DURR STEPS UP
With Jackson-Davis limited to just 11 minutes due to foul trouble, IU had to turn to 7-foot center Michael Durr for long stretches. Durr responded with four points, two blocks and two steals in 24 minutes.
Durr bodied up both of Purdue’s centers – 7-4 Zach Edey and 6-11 Trevion Williams – helping limit the duo to a combined 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting.
“He was solid,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “With Edey and Williams, you can't give those guys angles. You give them angles, then the ball is coming, and you can't catch up to stop them from scoring.
“You've just got to pretty much make -- and Mike is a big body. I thought he did a good job in battling, trying to keep them in front and making them make plays over the top.”
ETC.
• Indiana improved to 12-0 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this season.
• The Hoosiers posted their first win over a top-five opponent since beating Iowa 81-69 inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena last season on Jan. 21, 2021, and their first win over a top-five opponent inside Assembly Hall since beating North Carolina 76-67 on Nov. 30, 2016.
