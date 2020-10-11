WINCHESTER -- Carson Hocevar turned in a dominant performance in winning the 49th running of the Winchester 400 on Sunday.
Hocevar, driving for car owner Johnny VanDoorn, led 341 of the 400 laps Sunday with only Kyle Crump and Steve Nasse able to run with him throughout most of the race.
He took the lead for the final time on Lap 282 when Nasse ran out of fuel.
The final 73 laps went caution free with no changes among the top five running order.
Following Hocevar to the checkers was Crump, Nasse, Brandon Oakley and Mason Keller.
With his 11th-place finish, Josh Brock was crowned the CRA Super Series champion.
It was only Hocevar’s second start in a Winchester 400. Hocevar made it a perfect five-for-five in victories in CRA Super Series races this year.
“This is awesome,” Hocevar said in victory lane. “The car was on rails.”
Crump was pleased with his second place after finishing his first Winchester 400.
“I’m extremely happy,” he said. “We struggled a little at times this year, so it was good to come back strong.”
Crump started in the sixth position and ran in the top three for most of the day.
Nasse said it wasn’t his day.
“We had a throttle hang-up and ran out of fuel,” he said. “People know what car should have run today. It wasn’t our day.”
Fast-qualifier Cayden Lapcevich led the opening seven laps before pitting on the first caution period, which put Hocevar on the point.
Hocevar stayed out front until Lap 196 when Lapcevich led one lap during a round of pit stops. Hocevar then went back out front until Lap 234 when Nasse made an inside move entering Turn 3.
Nasse pulled away to more than a six-second lead over Hocevar when he ran out of gas.
Following the final round of pit stops, Nasse was not able to keep pace with Hocevar and Crump.
The race was slowed nine times by the caution flag for 58 laps and one red flag for a five-car incident on Lap 119 coming off the fourth corner.
There were five lead changes among three drivers.
