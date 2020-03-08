INDIANAPOLIS – Frank Reich did not look like a man with the weight of a city on his shoulders.
As the Indianapolis Colts head coach stepped down from the stage after an interview with Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio inside the Indiana Convention Center, he wore an easy smile.
Before he exited the room to tend to other tasks at the NFL Scouting Combine, Reich even made time for some small-talk with local reporters.
There was little hint of the gargantuan task ahead, as the franchise enters its most important offseason this century.
Which really shouldn’t come as a surprise.
When Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard found himself unexpectedly conducting a second head coaching search in January 2018, Reich was the only candidate who didn’t ask about the status of franchise quarterback Andrew Luck during the interview process.
When Luck unexpectedly retired some 18 months after Reich accepted the job, the head coach stepped to the podium two days later and calmly laid out his expectations for the 2019 season.
To borrow one of Reich’s favorite metaphors, the climb up the mountain got a little more hazardous, but the goal remained the same.
And for the first seven weeks of the season, the Colts delivered on Reich’s vision. They were 5-2 on Oct. 27 before succumbing to mounting injuries and watching the wheels fall off down the stretch.
There would be panic in some corners following such a result. Indianapolis finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the fourth time in the past five years.
And this time the team is starting over without a generational talent to lead the way under center.
None of which makes Reich flinch.
He believes in his process. He believes in the talent in the locker room. And he believes in the organizational leaders who will shepherd the way.
“The blueprint is to do the ordinary things extraordinarily well,” Reich said during an exclusive sit down with CNHI Sports Indiana at the Combine. “And to have a process, a daily process, and a culture where the expectation is there’s a fighting to get better every day, there’s internal competition that is pushing us to get better. And then you’re focusing individually on becoming a master at your craft. If we do those things and we do them together and there’s the right trust between (us), you’ll build a culture and the wins will result.”
Reich speaks with absolute certainty on this subject.
He’s been around some of the game’s most revered leaders, and he’s learned some common traits from two of the best.
Tony Dungy and Marv Levy are both enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Reich played for 10 seasons under Levy with the Buffalo Bills and made four Super Bowl appearances. He was an intern under Dungy when the Colts won the Super Bowl in 2006, and he was an assistant on Jim Caldwell’s staff when Indianapolis returned to the big game three years later.
After Caldwell and his staff were let go in 2011, Reich spent time with Ken Whisenhunt – who led the Arizona Cardinals to the Super Bowl in 2008 – both in the desert and with the San Diego Chargers before landing in Philadelphia where he helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl for the first time in his third season under Doug Pederson.
That’s a pedigree players can believe in, and it’s given Reich the confidence to know the blueprint works.
“I’ve seen it work,” he said. “I’ve seen it from the best in those two coaches (Levy and Dungy). I’ve seen it as a player and as a coach. I just know deep, deep down that that’s just the right way to do it. And believe me there’s nobody who wants to win as much – I want to win as much as anybody else. I’m not saying I want to win more than anybody. I want to win as much as anybody else.
“But just the way to go about that is people and process and create the culture, make it hyper competitive, to push each other to get better and then create a trust between each other and a vision for where you’re going. That can be dynamic. It’s exciting, and it’s always more fun when you win. But when you have a perspective that you’re growing that, even when you go through the struggles, you don’t lose hope.”
Reich has found a kindred spirit in Ballard.
Both men believe in the power of collaboration and the importance of character throughout the organization. When Reich puts together his coaching staff, he’s looking for the same thing he does with the players – perseverance and the ability to fight through adversity.
There’s been plenty of the latter in Indianapolis recently.
But Reich’s past has taught him the way out is through teamwork.
In Levy, Reich saw a master motivator.
“He was like a master psychologist,” Reich said. “He knew the right buttons to push. He knew the guy who needed a kick in the butt, and he knew the guy who needed a pat on the butt.”
Dungy had a more professorial approach. His emphasis on teaching, fundamentals and technique has heavily influenced Reich’s own style.
“(He was) about making players better and giving them a vision and a belief and a conviction about how to be great in this league,” Reich said. “And I think players knew that that was real, and they believed it coming from Coach Dungy.”
That’s another key trait Levy and Dungy shared.
Both men go against the grain of the stereotypical football coach. Neither was especially loud or demonstrative on the sideline.
Reich generally follows the same path. He said there’s a time and a place to yell and scream, but if it happens too often, players will tune it out.
The truth is neither Levy or Dungy set out to be different in that regard. Their coaching style was an extension of their personality.
And that’s a critical element to success in Reich’s eyes. He’s followed their lead not so much as an intentional effort but because it comes naturally.
“The old adage: You’ve gotta be comfortable in your own skin,” Reich said. “If I tried to be like somebody else, it just, A, doesn’t make sense. B, I’m not gonna pull it off. So you’ve gotta be who you are. That’s what got you to this position. So that’s what I try to do.”
There’s one other crucial element to Reich’s philosophy. It stems from a story he told in his first public appearance as Indianapolis’ head coach.
The story comes from his childhood when his father tasked him with moving a giant mound of dirt from one side of the yard to another. The job felt overwhelming, and Reich tried to get out of it often.
Finally his father told him there was only one way it was going to get done. One shovel and one wheelbarrow at a time.
It’s a metaphor Reich calls back to every day of his coaching career. And one that will shape his philosophy as the Colts navigate this important offseason.
“There I was, one person with this big mound of dirt,” he said. “So you come to the NFL and you’re in a position, now the mound of dirt is huge. But it’s not just you. You’ve got the team. Now, what happens if we all put our shovel in the dirt? Are we really all gonna commit to that? We all have a wheel barrow. We all have a shovel. If we’ve got 100 people working on it, coaches, players, and we’ve all got a shovel, we’ve all got a wheel barrow — you can’t just have 98 of the 100 doing their part or you can’t have a guy putting the shovel in and only getting half a load on the shovel. No, you want to get that thing the whole way in.
“And when you do that, I like to say that when I’m speaking to a group, if we all put our shovel in – if I could do that as one person, imagine what a group of people can do if everybody commits to doing their part? That’s right where we live right here. That’s what it’s all about.”
