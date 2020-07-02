It would be a very fair debate as to which area tennis player had the biggest impact over the past 10 years. A case could be made for Pendleton Heights grad Emma McCardwell and an equally compelling one for Lapel’s Jesse McCurdy.
No matter how that discussion were to turn out, these 13 tennis competitors — 11 singles players and two doubles teams — each enjoyed outstanding careers and led their teams to great accomplishments, setting a high bar for area tennis for the next decade.
McKenzie Adams, Alexandria (2017-2019) — Adams was undefeated against area opponents for the Tigers in 2019 and earned THB’s Girls Tennis Athlete of the Year as a junior.
She was 17-6 as a sophomore at No. 3 singles and 14-7 at the No. 1 slot the following year, was a two-time All-CIC performer, helped guide Alex to the conference, Madison County and sectional championships, and was an Academic All-State selection in 2019.
Joseph Conrad, Lapel (2014-2017) — Part of a dominant run for Lapel boys tennis, Conrad was named the 2018 THB Sports Boys Tennis Athlete of the Year.
During his career, he was a part of four Madison County and sectional championships, a two-time Academic All-State pick, and was named All-District four times. He compiled an 88-12 career record and was named first team All-State his senior year before continuing his athletic career at Rose-Hulman.
Matthew Etherington & Dane Hueston, Alexandria (2014-2017) — Alexandria’s record setting doubles combo of Etherington and Hueston advanced to the state doubles semifinals before suffering their only loss of a 26-1 2017 season.
They were the first players in program history to advance to the state finals, and the duo set a school record for career victories and lost just twice in their two seasons together. Hueston is currently a player at Anderson University.
Garrett Fensler, Lapel (2012-2015) — The recent run of success for Lapel boys tennis began with Fensler on top, as he led the Bulldogs to two Madison County and three sectional crowns to cap his career, which included the 2015 THB Sports Area Boys Tennis Athlete of the Year award.
Over his last three years with Lapel, Fensler never lost a set to a Madison County opponent and finished his career with 88 wins, matching him with Conrad for the most in school history at the time. Fensler went on to play for IU-Southeast after high school.
Sam Hammel, Pendleton Heights (2014-2017) — The 2017 Johnny Wilson Award winner excelled at basketball, soccer and track and field as well as tennis, where she advanced to the regional final her senior year with a 20-2 record.
After high school, Hammel retired her tennis racket and is playing basketball at Huntington University after scoring over 1,000 career points at PH.
Conner Hunt, Madison-Grant (2010-2012) — Although his first season was in the previous decade, Hunt played all four years for the Argylls as their No. 1 singles player and was 60-17 during that span.
He was the 2012 THB Sports Boys Tennis Athlete of the Year after a 20-2 season, including a 7-0 mark against Madison County opponents and 5-0 versus CIC players. He was named All-District in 2012 before attending Ferris State University.
Emma McCardwell, Pendleton Heights (2013-2016) — McCardwell was a two-time THB Sports Girls Tennis Athlete of the Year (2015-2016) after finishing both regular seasons undefeated and advancing through the state singles tournament.
She was 29-0 in 2015 before falling just short of the state semifinals and won her first 21 matches in 2016 before falling in the first round of the state finals.
Michelle McFerrin, Alexandria (2010-2012) — McFerrin graduated from Alexandria as the girls program’s top winner with a 71-15 record and earned the 2012 THB Sports Girls Tennis Athlete of the Year.
McFerrin was 24-1 as a senior and advanced to the semistate round of the state singles tournament. She went on to attend Bellarmine University on a tennis scholarship.
Graham McMullen, Pendleton Heights (2010-2012) — McMullen compiled a 57-9 career record as a singles player and was named THB Sports Boys Tennis Athlete of the Year in 2010 and 2011.
An injury limited McMullen during his senior year, but he still went on to play at Wabash College after his Pendleton Heights career.
Sam McKinney & Mitch Staley, Pendleton Heights (2011-2014) — McKinney and Staley compiled a 23-3 mark as a duo and earned the 2014 THB Sports Boys Tennis Athletes of the Year.
The PH doubles team rolled through the postseason unblemished before being ousted by Munster in the quarterfinal round of the state finals. McKinney and Staley were also 20-4 as juniors.
Jesse McCurdy, Lapel (2016-2019) — McCurdy advanced to the 2019 state singles semifinals and finished with a 26-2 record for the Bulldogs, securing his second straight THB Sports Boys Tennis Athlete of the Year award.
He graduates as Lapel’s all-time leader in wins with a 100-5 record and he dropped just 13 sets during his career. He was honorable mention All-State as a freshman and sophomore before earning second team honors his junior year and first team as a senior. McCurdy will continue his tennis career at Calvin University.
Maddie Shannon, Lapel (2015-2018) — Shannon graduated in 2018 as the winningest player in the history of Lapel girls tennis at 75-17 and was that year’s THB Sports Girls Tennis Athlete of the Year.
She was Lapel’s No. 1 singles player for three years and the Bulldogs were 70-21 as a team during her career, which included two sectional and one Madison County championship. After leading Lapel to the regional finals in 2018, Shannon moved on to Hanover College, where she has continued her tennis career.
Katie Wilson, Shenandoah (2010-2012) — A two-time THB Sports Area Girls Player of the Year (2010-2011), Wilson advanced to the regional round of the state singles tournament both years.
She won over 20 matches both years and was eliminated from the singles tournament only by an eventual state finalist.
