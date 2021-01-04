Call it Indiana Madness.
The NCAA announced Monday it will hold its entire 2021 men’s basketball tournament in the Hoosier State, culminating with the Final Four in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on April 3-5.
In all, 67 games will be played at six different locations – Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Two courts will be set up at Lucas Oil Stadium, but will not be used at the same time.
In addition, the NCAA announced the Division II championships will be held in Evansville and the Division III championships will be held in Fort Wayne.
“This is a historic moment for NCAA members and the state of Indiana,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said. “We have worked tirelessly to reimagine a tournament structure that maintains our unique championship opportunity for college athletes. The reality of today’s announcement was possible thanks to the tremendous leadership of our membership, local authorities and staff.”
The big question going forward will be can Indiana pull the tournament off in the midst of a pandemic? Last year’s NCAA Tournament was canceled due to COVID-19, and this year, the decision was made to hold the tournament in one geographic region in order to protect the health and safety of participants and staff.
The NCAA will partner with a local health provider to administer COVID-19 testing within the controlled environment for players, coaching staffs, administrators and officials. The Marion County Health Department has approved medical protocols shared by the NCAA and will continue collaborating with the NCAA leading up to and during the championship. The NCAA has launched a mask initiative, trademarking the phrase “Mask Madness” and plans to donate thousands of masks within the state and promote mask wearing and social distancing leading up the tournament.
Per state health statistics, Indiana’s COVID-19 positivity rate currently stands at 15.3%, down from 25.9% in mid-December.
“It’s a concern right now, and that’s why we are staying on top of it,” Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett said. “But I have every reason to believe by March, as long as Hoosiers come together, as long as residents of the city of Indianapolis come together to do the right thing, then they will be protecting themselves. They will be protecting their neighbors. They will be protecting their athletes and everyone else participating in the process. So I’m cautiously optimistic.”
No determination has been made yet whether fans will be able to attend, but at a minimum, sites have been approved for attendance for family and close friends, similar to the policy the Big Ten has put in place for attendance of sporting events.
“We’ve had the benefit to see what has worked and what hasn’t worked at other events, or events that are taking place,” NCAA vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said. “We will continue to monitor what takes place in the college football and NFL postseasons, as well as the start of the NBA season.”
Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, home of Indiana, and Mackey Arena, home of Purdue, will serve as first-round sites and will be day trips for athletes, which all will be confined to hotels within the Indianapolis area.
“March Madness is the highlight event for all college basketball student-athletes and fans, and we are excited to welcome the tournament back to Bloomington for the first time since 1981,” Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said. “We are also appreciative of the extraordinary lengths that the NCAA is going to in an effort to protect the health and safety of students, coaches, fans and communities by bringing the event to one central location in Indianapolis.”
Several in-state teams – including Purdue, Indiana and Butler – will get a chance to play close to home, further incentive to make the Field of 68 this season.
“Butler University is proud to be part of this community effort, and we are particularly excited for Hinkle Fieldhouse -- one of basketball’s most iconic basketball venues – to host NCAA Tournament games for the first time in more than 80 years,” Butler athletic director Barry Collier said.
Plans for putting together an all-Indiana NCAA Tournament began in late fall, but there were logistics to work out, such as testing, hotel rooms and availability of staff and volunteers. More than 2,500 hotel rooms have been contracted for teams. Indiana Sports Corp spokesman Brett Kramer said the economic impact of the state hosting the tournament is unclear at this time, given the uncertainty of how many fans will be allowed to attend events. But Kramer estimated even with limited fans, the economic impact could end up north of $100 million.
“This is going to be complicated and difficult. There’s no question about that,” Gavitt said. “We appreciate the collaboration among the men’s basketball committee and staff, our hosts and local organizers, the staffs at each practice and competition venue and our broadcast and corporate partners. We will all pull together and stage a terrific national championship.”
Emmert said an announcement for plans for the NCAA women’s tournament will be coming soon, and the Final Four remains on as scheduled for San Antonio, Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.