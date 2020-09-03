ANDERSON — Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino announced Thursday it will host the 2020 Breeders Crown on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 with limited spectators, in accordance with the approved health and safety plan for the event.
The 2020 Breeders Crown event, presented by The Libfeld-Katz Breeding Partnership, will be a ticketed-only event with three main experiences hosted in a limited-capacity format:
• Breeders Crown Owners & Sponsors Experience – Located in the Homestretch Dining Area, Lower Level Grandstands and Terrace Showroom Suites.
• Breeders Crown Grandstand Experience – Located in the Terrace Showroom Grandstand Seating.
• Breeders Crown Simulcast Center Experience – Located in the State-of-the-Art Simulcast Center.
The initial availability of Breeders Crown experience packages will be extended for purchase by invitation to members of the Hambletonian Society, Breeders Crown horse owners, event sponsors and the local racing community.
Reservations for the Breeders Crown Owners & Sponsors Experience will be available in tables of four or six, are based on limited availability and not guaranteed. Owners anticipating Breeders Crown entries may sign up for the Breeders Crown Owners reservation waitlist by emailing BreedersCrown2020@gmail.com, and final reservations will require a Breeders Crown entry.
Ticket availability for all experiences may become available based on demand and in accordance with the approved health and safety plan, and a Breeders Crown fan waitlist will be established. Fans wishing to attend the 2020 Breeders Crown are encouraged to visit HarrahsHoosierPark.com for regular updates.
“Our team at Harrah’s Hoosier Park remains focused on hosting a highly-successful Breeders Crown, in partnership with the Hambletonian Society, the Indiana Standardbred Association, and the Indiana Horse Racing Commission,” said Hoosier Park VP and GM of racing Rick Moore. “We will once again execute a top-notch, two-night event to decide year-end honors for the best harness racing athletes in North America, all while keeping the safety of our guests, team members and racing community at the forefront of our event.”
The Breeders Crown is a $6 million championship series designed to decide year-end honors and draws the year’s best Standardbred race horses from across North America to compete against one another. The event brings together the greatest harness racing equine athletes in the world as they square off in different age divisions based on the horses’ sex and gait (trot or pace). The 2020 events at Hoosier Park will be the 37th edition of the Breeders Crown.
