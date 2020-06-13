ANDERSON — Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino’s 27th season of live harness racing is set to start Tuesday, and the season opener attracted a solid number of horses to the entry box.
With over 180 horses entered, a total of 14 races have been carded with the first post scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Nine of the 14 races feature 10 or more betting interests. The card includes two divisions of The Jera Larkins Memorial Trot, an overnight series for Indiana-sired trotting fillies and mares.
After a delay in the start of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hoosier Park began hosting qualifiers May 19 on a four-day-a-week-basis to allow horsemen ample opportunity to prepare their horses for the 2020 season.
“With multiple opportunities to qualify, trainers have been able to put the finishing touches on their trainees,” vice president and general manager Rick Moore said. “I believe the betting public will find the Harrah's Hoosier Park horses tucked-up and race-ready when the curtain is raised on Tuesday night.”
The 2020 live racing season at Hoosier Park will feature 111 racing days and follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule throughout the season. With a daily post time of 6:30 p.m., live racing will be conducted through Nov. 21 and held in a spectator-free manner until further notice.
To accommodate patrons watching and wagering from home, Hoosier Park will offer a free, live racing program online every night for the first three weeks of live racing and every Friday throughout the racing season.
In addition, Hoosier Park will feature a free Trackmaster tipsheet available for download and several other free handicapping tools available on the Hoosier Park website.
In addition to an extensive stakes schedule, the 2020 live racing season at Hoosier Park will be highlighted by the 37th edition of the Breeders Crown, harness racing’s championship event valued at $6 million, on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.
