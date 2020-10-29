ANDERSON — Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, in conjunction with the Hambletonian Society, has announced the addition of several guaranteed wagers and multi-leg wagers for the 37th edition of the Breeders Crown, harness racing’s annual series of 12 championship races, which will be held Friday and Saturday at the Anderson track. First post for both nights will be 6 p.m.
The 2-year-old Breeders Crown finals will highlight the 15-race card on Friday while the sophomore and open competitors will take center stage Saturday. The first Breeders Crown race will be Race 8 each night and will have an estimated post time of 8:24 p.m.
In addition to the regular pick-4 sequence in races 3-6, two pick-4 sequences have been added to both Friday and Saturday’s cards. A $20,000 Guaranteed Pick-4 will be featured in races 7-10 with a $40,000 Guaranteed Pick-4 in Races 12-15. Hoosier Park will also guarantee its signature wager, the Hoosier High-5, at $20,000 each night and will be featured in Race 15 with a 12% reduced takeout.
A special all-stakes pick-8 has been added to the wagering menu for Saturday’s card and will begin with the first Breeders Crown race. The pick-8 will be guaranteed at $10,000.
“Our racing fans will notice a number of additional wagering pools when they begin handicapping our Friday and Saturday Breeders Crown racing cards,” said Hoosier Park vice president and general manager of racing Rick Moore. “We believe these pools will be well received and will provide value and liquidity for those participating and fortunate enough to select the winning combinations.
"The entirety of our wagering menu is designed to bring added excitement to two incredible racing cards featuring the greatest equine and human stars our sport has to offer.”
Hoosier Park will provide free live high-definition streaming of the entire Breeders Crown racing cards on YouTube. Hoosier Park’s social media feeds will also stream the Breeders Crown event week festivities.
In addition to live streaming, there will be over 500 outlets receiving the Hoosier Park racing signal including Australia, and for the first time the Hoosier Park live racing signal will be seen in the Scandinavian countries of Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark.
Hoosier Park will host the 2020 Breeders Crown Finals with limited spectators, in accordance with the approved health and safety plan for the event.
“Our team at Harrah’s Hoosier Park remains focused on hosting a highly successful Breeders Crown, in partnership with the Hambletonian Society, the Indiana Standardbred Association and the Indiana Horse Racing Commission,” Moore said. “We will once again execute a top-notch, two-night event to decide year-end honors for the best harness racing athletes in North America, all while keeping the safety of our guests, team members, and racing community at the forefront of our event.”
