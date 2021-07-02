Hoosier Park Results
Friday Jul 02, 2021
1st - $8,700 Pace 1:52.1
5-Lazy Jane (Sa Widger); 11.40; 4.80; 3.80
6-Always Windy (Tr Tetrick);; 5.60; 4.20
3-Dirty Judge (Ma Krueger);;; 6.60
EXACTA (5-6) $24.60
TRIFECTA (5-6-3) $187.80
SUPERFECTA (5-6-3-4) $243.80
2nd - $10,000 Trot 1:57.4
1-Macy (Ja Yoder); 3.80; 2.80; 2.40
2-My Sweet Mi Mi (Ro Taylor);; 7.40; 4.40
6-Crecia (Do Rideout);;; 7.80
EXACTA (1-2) $10.60
TRIFECTA (1-2-6) $61.05
SUPERFECTA (1-2-6-4) $181.88
DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $13.10
3rd - $6,500 Pace 1:53.0
5-Alwysasweetvictory (Mi Oosting); 8.00; 3.40; 2.60
7-Heartland Revenue (Tr Tetrick);; 3.40; 2.20
10-Yankee Captain (Jo Putnam);;; 4.80
EXACTA (5-7) $10.60
TRIFECTA (5-7-10) $58.60
SUPERFECTA (5-7-10-2) $67.06
Scratched: Ramblin Art
4th - $10,000 Trot 1:58.1
7-Massive Profit (Tr Tetrick); 5.00; 3.00; 3.00
10-Griffey (Ma Krueger);; 3.20; 2.60
4-Kaboomski (Da Bontrager);;; 17.60
EXACTA (7-10) $10.70
TRIFECTA (7-10-4) $93.25
SUPERFECTA (7-10-4-3) $259.62
PICK 3 (1/5/7,8) $11.65
Scratched: Chief Ring Master
5th - $8,700 Pace 1:51.1
1-Dancin Doug (Mi Oosting); 18.80; 8.00; 5.00
4-Royale Rose (Ma Krueger);; 8.20; 5.40
3-Beach House (Jo De Long);;; 3.60
EXACTA (1-4) $42.40
TRIFECTA (1-4-3) $105.80
SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-9) $166.60
PICK 5 (5/1/5/7,8/1(5OF5)) $912.95
6th - $7,700 Pace 1:51.1
9-Paperback Thriller (Mi Oosting); 10.00; 6.20; 4.60
4-Keep's Classy (Br Bates);; 6.40; 3.80
1-Alwaysatyourplace (Jo De Long);;; 2.80
EXACTA (9-4) $38.50
TRIFECTA (9-4-1) $99.15
SUPERFECTA (9-4-1-2) $102.04
PICK 4 (5/7,8/1/9(4OF4)) $758.10
7th - $18,000 Trot 1:57.3
7-Callmesue (Ja Yoder); 3.20; 3.20; 2.60
4-Walk With Me (Do Rideout);; 6.00; 4.40
8-Tabsladyone (Ri Macomber Jr);;; 13.20
EXACTA (7-4) $9.20
TRIFECTA (7-4-8) $106.35
SUPERFECTA (7-4-8-6) $255.46
