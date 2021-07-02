Hoosier Park Results

Friday Jul 02, 2021

1st - $8,700 Pace 1:52.1

5-Lazy Jane (Sa Widger); 11.40; 4.80; 3.80

6-Always Windy (Tr Tetrick);; 5.60; 4.20

3-Dirty Judge (Ma Krueger);;; 6.60

EXACTA (5-6) $24.60

TRIFECTA (5-6-3) $187.80

SUPERFECTA (5-6-3-4) $243.80

2nd - $10,000 Trot 1:57.4

1-Macy (Ja Yoder); 3.80; 2.80; 2.40

2-My Sweet Mi Mi (Ro Taylor);; 7.40; 4.40

6-Crecia (Do Rideout);;; 7.80

EXACTA (1-2) $10.60

TRIFECTA (1-2-6) $61.05

SUPERFECTA (1-2-6-4) $181.88

DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $13.10

3rd - $6,500 Pace 1:53.0

5-Alwysasweetvictory (Mi Oosting); 8.00; 3.40; 2.60

7-Heartland Revenue (Tr Tetrick);; 3.40; 2.20

10-Yankee Captain (Jo Putnam);;; 4.80

EXACTA (5-7) $10.60

TRIFECTA (5-7-10) $58.60

SUPERFECTA (5-7-10-2) $67.06

Scratched: Ramblin Art

4th - $10,000 Trot 1:58.1

7-Massive Profit (Tr Tetrick); 5.00; 3.00; 3.00

10-Griffey (Ma Krueger);; 3.20; 2.60

4-Kaboomski (Da Bontrager);;; 17.60

EXACTA (7-10) $10.70

TRIFECTA (7-10-4) $93.25

SUPERFECTA (7-10-4-3) $259.62

PICK 3 (1/5/7,8) $11.65

Scratched: Chief Ring Master

5th - $8,700 Pace 1:51.1

1-Dancin Doug (Mi Oosting); 18.80; 8.00; 5.00

4-Royale Rose (Ma Krueger);; 8.20; 5.40

3-Beach House (Jo De Long);;; 3.60

EXACTA (1-4) $42.40

TRIFECTA (1-4-3) $105.80

SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-9) $166.60

PICK 5 (5/1/5/7,8/1(5OF5)) $912.95

6th - $7,700 Pace 1:51.1

9-Paperback Thriller (Mi Oosting); 10.00; 6.20; 4.60

4-Keep's Classy (Br Bates);; 6.40; 3.80

1-Alwaysatyourplace (Jo De Long);;; 2.80

EXACTA (9-4) $38.50

TRIFECTA (9-4-1) $99.15

SUPERFECTA (9-4-1-2) $102.04

PICK 4 (5/7,8/1/9(4OF4)) $758.10

7th - $18,000 Trot 1:57.3

7-Callmesue (Ja Yoder); 3.20; 3.20; 2.60

4-Walk With Me (Do Rideout);; 6.00; 4.40

8-Tabsladyone (Ri Macomber Jr);;; 13.20

EXACTA (7-4) $9.20

TRIFECTA (7-4-8) $106.35

SUPERFECTA (7-4-8-6) $255.46

