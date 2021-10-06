Hoosier Park Results
Wednesday Oct 06, 2021
1st - $15,000 Trot 1:56.2
2-Meadowbrook Nola (Tr Tetrick); 4.80; 2.80; 2.60
9-Everlastingfashion (Mi Oosting);; 4.20; 3.00
1-Atomic Blonde (Jo Putnam);;; 3.20
EXACTA (2-9) $20.20
TRIFECTA (2-9-1) $18.75
SUPERFECTA (2-9-1-3) $47.64
Scratched: Georgias Passion
2nd - $15,000 Trot 1:57.3
5-Flat Out Foxy (Da Shetler Jr); 14.00; 4.40; 2.80
6-Golden Elixir (Le Miller);; 2.20; 2.10
7-Meadowbrook Mark (Sa Widger);;; 3.00
EXACTA (5-6) $31.40
TRIFECTA (5-6-7) $25.30
SUPERFECTA (5-6-7-1) $28.94
SUPERFECTA (5-6-7-3) $17.40
DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $32.40
3rd - $7,500 Pace 1:55.0
5-Look At J (Jo Ross); 2.40; 2.10; 2.10
2-Vel Scotty Boy (An Shetler);; 9.00; 4.40
8-Jet Wills (Jo De Long);;; 2.60
EXACTA (5-2) $31.00
TRIFECTA (5-2-8) $31.00
SUPERFECTA (5-2-8-3) $30.78
4th - $65,000 Trot 1:56.0
6-M-M's Dream (Sa Widger); 3.20; 2.40; 2.40
1-Jusmakinyalook (Jo Ross);; 2.80; 2.20
7-Simply Right (Ti Tetrick);;; 2.40
EXACTA (6-1) $8.20
TRIFECTA (6-1-7) $4.70
SUPERFECTA (6-1-7-5) $11.62
PICK 3 (5/5/6) $9.75
5th - $67,500 Pace 1:52.4
4-Lorraine Smoke (Ja Yoder); 10.20; 4.60; 3.40
6-Jj Endofanera (Jo De Long);; 5.40; 3.60
2-Goo Goo Won (Le Miller);;; 3.40
EXACTA (4-6) $32.20
TRIFECTA (4-6-2) $38.25
SUPERFECTA (4-6-2-1) $56.54
PICK 5 (2,7/5/5/6/4(5OF5)) $110.20
6th - $7,500 Trot 1:57.1
6-Highly Acclaimed (Da Shetler Jr); 5.00; 3.60; 3.00
3-R Fromoutacherry (Ri Macomber Jr);; 9.60; 7.40
4-Katie Doodle Dandy (Le Miller);;; 3.80
EXACTA (6-3) $56.20
TRIFECTA (6-3-4) $81.80
SUPERFECTA (6-3-4-8) $135.00
PICK 4 (5/6/4/6,9(4OF4)) $37.75
Scratched: Simply Southern
