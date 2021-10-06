Hoosier Park Results

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

1st - $15,000 Trot 1:56.2

2-Meadowbrook Nola (Tr Tetrick); 4.80; 2.80; 2.60

9-Everlastingfashion (Mi Oosting);; 4.20; 3.00

1-Atomic Blonde (Jo Putnam);;; 3.20

EXACTA (2-9) $20.20

TRIFECTA (2-9-1) $18.75

SUPERFECTA (2-9-1-3) $47.64

Scratched: Georgias Passion

2nd - $15,000 Trot 1:57.3

5-Flat Out Foxy (Da Shetler Jr); 14.00; 4.40; 2.80

6-Golden Elixir (Le Miller);; 2.20; 2.10

7-Meadowbrook Mark (Sa Widger);;; 3.00

EXACTA (5-6) $31.40

TRIFECTA (5-6-7) $25.30

SUPERFECTA (5-6-7-1) $28.94

SUPERFECTA (5-6-7-3) $17.40

DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $32.40

3rd - $7,500 Pace 1:55.0

5-Look At J (Jo Ross); 2.40; 2.10; 2.10

2-Vel Scotty Boy (An Shetler);; 9.00; 4.40

8-Jet Wills (Jo De Long);;; 2.60

EXACTA (5-2) $31.00

TRIFECTA (5-2-8) $31.00

SUPERFECTA (5-2-8-3) $30.78

4th - $65,000 Trot 1:56.0

6-M-M's Dream (Sa Widger); 3.20; 2.40; 2.40

1-Jusmakinyalook (Jo Ross);; 2.80; 2.20

7-Simply Right (Ti Tetrick);;; 2.40

EXACTA (6-1) $8.20

TRIFECTA (6-1-7) $4.70

SUPERFECTA (6-1-7-5) $11.62

PICK 3 (5/5/6) $9.75

5th - $67,500 Pace 1:52.4

4-Lorraine Smoke (Ja Yoder); 10.20; 4.60; 3.40

6-Jj Endofanera (Jo De Long);; 5.40; 3.60

2-Goo Goo Won (Le Miller);;; 3.40

EXACTA (4-6) $32.20

TRIFECTA (4-6-2) $38.25

SUPERFECTA (4-6-2-1) $56.54

PICK 5 (2,7/5/5/6/4(5OF5)) $110.20

6th - $7,500 Trot 1:57.1

6-Highly Acclaimed (Da Shetler Jr); 5.00; 3.60; 3.00

3-R Fromoutacherry (Ri Macomber Jr);; 9.60; 7.40

4-Katie Doodle Dandy (Le Miller);;; 3.80

EXACTA (6-3) $56.20

TRIFECTA (6-3-4) $81.80

SUPERFECTA (6-3-4-8) $135.00

PICK 4 (5/6/4/6,9(4OF4)) $37.75

Scratched: Simply Southern

Tags

Trending Video