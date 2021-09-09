Hoosier Park Results

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

1st - $5,500 Pace 1:52.4

7-Frisky Pedro (Jo De Long); 7.00 ;3.40; 3.20

1-Backup A (Tr Tetrick);; 7.00; 4.00

4-Putnams Attack (Mi Oosting);;; 2.40

EXACTA (7-1) $74.80

TRIFECTA (7-1-4) $50.90

SUPERFECTA (7-1-4-2) $118.24

2nd - $9,200 Pace 1:51.4

5-Big See (An Shetler); 3.80; 2.40; 2.10

3-Imarealroknbugatti (Mi Oosting);; 5.40; 3.60

1-Roll With Jr (Ri Macomber Jr);;; 2.20

EXACTA (5-3) $22.20

TRIFECTA (5-3-1) $19.40

SUPERFECTA (5-3-1-2) $28.28

DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $13.80

Scratched: Townline Big Rigs

3rd - $8,000 Pace 1:53.2

5-Wonder Of Love (Ja Yoder); 6.80; 4.00; 3.00

1-Catch N Release (Mi Oosting);; 3.80; 3.00

9-All Rockin (Da Hiteman);;; 10.00

EXACTA (5-1) $21.60

TRIFECTA (5-1-9) $89.80

4th - $10,000 Pace 1:54.0

3-Imalwaysclassy (Br Bates); 11.60; 5.40; 3.20

5-Jk's On The Move (Ro Taylor);; 4.40; 3.40

4-Blazin Mooss (Mi Oosting);;; 2.60

EXACTA (3-5) $64.40

TRIFECTA (3-5-4) $41.25

SUPERFECTA (3-5-4-1) $135.44

PICK 3 (5,7/5/3) $20.50

5th - $4,500 Pace 1:53.2

6-Dancin Lance (Ma Krueger); 5.00; 2.80; 2.80

5-Pace Seelster (Mi Oosting);; 2.80; 2.60

2-Keystone Real Deal (Le Miller);;; 2.80

EXACTA (6-5) $9.80

TRIFECTA (6-5-2) $8.65

SUPERFECTA (6-5-2-8) $27.58

PICK 5 (7/5,7/5/3/6(5OF5)) $516.50

6th - $8,200 Pace 1:52.1

3-Partyboy Heff (An Shetler); 22.20; 7.80; 7.40

4-Parklane Terror (Jo De Long);; 5.00; 3.40

2-Shock Wave (Ri Macomber Jr) ;;;9.00

EXACTA (3-4) $83.80

TRIFECTA (3-4-2) $153.70

SUPERFECTA (3-4-2-6) $282.00

PICK 4 (5/3/6/3(4OF4)) $373.80

7th - $5,200 Pace 1:55.4

1-Georgia Desire (An Shetler); 4.60; 3.40; 2.80

6-Sunshine Queen (Le Miller);; 3.80; 3.00

4-Skyway Beach (Do Eash);;; 3.40

EXACTA (1-6) $43.20

TRIFECTA (1-6-4) $20.50

SUPERFECTA (1-6-4-7) $35.42

Scratched: Peavine Delight

