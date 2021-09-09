Hoosier Park Results
Thursday Sep 09, 2021
1st - $5,500 Pace 1:52.4
7-Frisky Pedro (Jo De Long); 7.00 ;3.40; 3.20
1-Backup A (Tr Tetrick);; 7.00; 4.00
4-Putnams Attack (Mi Oosting);;; 2.40
EXACTA (7-1) $74.80
TRIFECTA (7-1-4) $50.90
SUPERFECTA (7-1-4-2) $118.24
2nd - $9,200 Pace 1:51.4
5-Big See (An Shetler); 3.80; 2.40; 2.10
3-Imarealroknbugatti (Mi Oosting);; 5.40; 3.60
1-Roll With Jr (Ri Macomber Jr);;; 2.20
EXACTA (5-3) $22.20
TRIFECTA (5-3-1) $19.40
SUPERFECTA (5-3-1-2) $28.28
DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $13.80
Scratched: Townline Big Rigs
3rd - $8,000 Pace 1:53.2
5-Wonder Of Love (Ja Yoder); 6.80; 4.00; 3.00
1-Catch N Release (Mi Oosting);; 3.80; 3.00
9-All Rockin (Da Hiteman);;; 10.00
EXACTA (5-1) $21.60
TRIFECTA (5-1-9) $89.80
4th - $10,000 Pace 1:54.0
3-Imalwaysclassy (Br Bates); 11.60; 5.40; 3.20
5-Jk's On The Move (Ro Taylor);; 4.40; 3.40
4-Blazin Mooss (Mi Oosting);;; 2.60
EXACTA (3-5) $64.40
TRIFECTA (3-5-4) $41.25
SUPERFECTA (3-5-4-1) $135.44
PICK 3 (5,7/5/3) $20.50
5th - $4,500 Pace 1:53.2
6-Dancin Lance (Ma Krueger); 5.00; 2.80; 2.80
5-Pace Seelster (Mi Oosting);; 2.80; 2.60
2-Keystone Real Deal (Le Miller);;; 2.80
EXACTA (6-5) $9.80
TRIFECTA (6-5-2) $8.65
SUPERFECTA (6-5-2-8) $27.58
PICK 5 (7/5,7/5/3/6(5OF5)) $516.50
6th - $8,200 Pace 1:52.1
3-Partyboy Heff (An Shetler); 22.20; 7.80; 7.40
4-Parklane Terror (Jo De Long);; 5.00; 3.40
2-Shock Wave (Ri Macomber Jr) ;;;9.00
EXACTA (3-4) $83.80
TRIFECTA (3-4-2) $153.70
SUPERFECTA (3-4-2-6) $282.00
PICK 4 (5/3/6/3(4OF4)) $373.80
7th - $5,200 Pace 1:55.4
1-Georgia Desire (An Shetler); 4.60; 3.40; 2.80
6-Sunshine Queen (Le Miller);; 3.80; 3.00
4-Skyway Beach (Do Eash);;; 3.40
EXACTA (1-6) $43.20
TRIFECTA (1-6-4) $20.50
SUPERFECTA (1-6-4-7) $35.42
Scratched: Peavine Delight
